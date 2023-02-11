Home / India News / Afternoon brief: Delhi LG orders removal of AAP nominees from boards of discoms, and all the latest news

Afternoon brief: Delhi LG orders removal of AAP nominees from boards of discoms, and all the latest news

india news
Published on Feb 11, 2023 01:03 PM IST

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena.(HT_PRINT)
Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena.(HT_PRINT)
ByHT News Desk

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Delhi LG Saxena orders removal of AAP members on board of private DISCOMS

Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena has removed Aam Aadmi Party spokesperson Jasmine Shah and AAP MP ND Gupta's son, Naveen ND Gupta from the position of 'Government Nominees' on the Board of Private DISCOMS. Read more

Mira Rajput-Shahid Kapoor's 'Ladkiwale' look for Kiara Advani-Sidharth Malhotra's shaadi shows how to glam up as guests

Actor Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra tied the knot in an intimate and dreamy ceremony held at Jaisalmer's Suryagarh Palace. The wedding celebrations were an intimate affair, attended by close friends and family. The guest list also included Kiara Advani's Kabir Singh co-star Shahid Kapoor and his wife, Mira Rajput. Read more

‘Nobody could flirt with Jeetendra, his girlfriend Shobha was too possessive’: Mumtaz

During her busy career in the 60s-70s, Mumtaz was often linked with many of her co-stars. These included Shammi Kapoor, Rajesh Khanna and others. However, link-up with Jeetendra was next to impossible, thanks to his then girlfriend, now-wife Shobha Kapoor. Read more

Watch: BCCI releases unseen footage of Rahul Dravid's stirring speech for debutants Suryakumar Yadav, KS Bharat

‘Rubbed salt and lemon into Australia’s wounds': Jadeja's jibe after Axar, Shami help India take huge lead in 1st Test

Axar Patel dashed Australia's all hopes of wrapping up the Indian tail early on Day 3 of the first Test in Nagpur by slamming a well-constructed 84. He was well supported by a quickfire knock by pacer Mohammed Shami (37 off 47 balls) as India piled on 400 in their first innings, stretching their lead to a massive 223 runs. Read more

Yashraj Mukhate reimagines Besharam Rang as a song made in the 60s

Besharam Rang from Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone’s latest film Pathaan has turned into a hit. If you are a regular user of social media, you may have seen videos that show netizens dancing to the hit track or singing the song with their own twists. Read more

Get Latest India Newsalong with Latest Newsand Top Headlinesfrom India and around the world.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

Topics
mira rajput kapoor mira rajput mira rajput shahid kapoor kiara advani sidharth malhotra mumtaz jeetendra delhi lieutenant governor aam aadmi party yashraj mukhate ind vs aus axar patel + 10 more
mira rajput kapoor mira rajput mira rajput shahid kapoor kiara advani sidharth malhotra mumtaz jeetendra delhi lieutenant governor aam aadmi party yashraj mukhate ind vs aus axar patel + 9 more
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exiting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2022 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, February 12, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out