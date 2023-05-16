Home / India News / Afternoon brief: Delhi school receives bomb threat, 4th incident this year; and all the latest news

Afternoon brief: Delhi school receives bomb threat, 4th incident this year; and all the latest news

May 16, 2023

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Similar incidents have been reported from the national Capital this year on April 12, 26 and May 11 respectively. (File Image)
Delhi school receives bomb threat, police calls it ‘hoax’; 4th incident this year

The threat, which came via an email, was a hoax as nothing suspicious was found during the search operation of the school, police said. Read more

Guneet Monga recalls how former President Pratibha Patil once helped her

Filmmaker Guneet Monga has said that her first trip to the Oscars happened because former president Pratibha Patel helped her when her short film, Kavi, bagged an Oscar nomination in 2010. Read more

Virat Kohli's cracking reaction to Shubman Gill's maiden IPL century: 'Go on and lead...'

The Gujarat Titans became the first to seal a spot for themselves in the playoffs of the 2023 Indian Premier League (IPL) in style, beating the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) by 34 runs. Read more

After Besharam Rang, influencer recreates Madhuri Dixit, Karisma Kapoor’s The Dance Of Envy

After setting social media ablaze with her dance moves to Deepika Padukone and Shah Rukh Khan’s Besharam Rang from the film Pathaan, influencer Tanvi Geetha Ravishankar is back with another dance video. Read more

Megan Fox opens up about struggling with body dysmorphia: 'Never a point in my life where I loved my body'

Megan Fox has opened up about her struggles with body dysmorphia in a new interview. The star said there was never a point in her life where she loved her body. Read more

Photoshoot tips for beginners

Here are some photoshoot tips for beginners.

