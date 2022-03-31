Evening brief: Derek O'Brien bids farewell to retiring MPs and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times

Watch: Derek O'Brien's 'I will tell my grandchildren...' ode to retiring MPs

Trinamool Congress leader Derek O'Brien, who is usually known for his aggressive remarks against the central government, on Thursday gave a parting shot to the 72 MPs of Rajya Sabha as he read out a couple of verses titled - 'I will my grandchildren..'. Read More

Pak PM Imran Khan to address nation amid no-confidence debate in Assembly

Pakistan prime minister Imran Khan will address the nation tonight, his information and broadcasting minister Fawad Chaudhry tweeted. The address comes on a day when Pakistan Assembly debate on no-confidence motion against his government begins. Read More

Assam accuses Mizoram of violating status quo along disputed border

Authorities in Assam’s Cachar have written to the state government and the Union home ministry accusing Mizoram of violating the agreement between the two states by constructing roads and houses in disputed border areas. Read More

'Entire Indian team couldn't play me but this one guy kept hitting me for sixes': Akhtar names his 'most fearsome rival'

Former Pakistan speedster Shoaib Akhtar has had some fascinating battles with some of the all-time greats. His spells to Sachin Tendulkar, Brian Lara, Ricky Ponting, Kumar Sangakkara are part of cricketing folklore Read More

Chaitra Navratri fasting tips: Things to remember during nine days of fasting

Navratri fasting is set to begin from April 2 and all those keeping the fasts have already started making preparations from putting together puja samagri to buying vrat-friendly food to eat during the fasting days. Read More

Pak minister reveals who informed India about Ajmal Kasab's Faridkot address

Pakistan interior minister Sheikh Rasheed has revealed that it was former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif who informed India about 26/11 Mumbai attacker Ajmal Kasab's Faridkot address. Read More

Toyota Hilux pick-up launched at Rs34 lakh, offers 4x4 drive, AT and 4 colours

Toyota Hilux has been officially launched in the Indian car market at a starting price of Rs34 lakh (ex-showroom) for the base standard variant with manual transmission.

