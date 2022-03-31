Aryan Khan case: Court grants NCB probe team 60-day extension to file charges
- The NCB had earlier filed an application before special judge VV Patil seeking an extension of 90 more days to file chargesheet in the case.
A Special Narcotics Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act (NDPS) court on Thurs granted 60 days extension to the Special Investigation Team (SIT) of the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) in the drugs-on-cruise case that involved Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan.
In its plea, the SIT said chemical examination reports of all 17 samples were received on March 12, which proved that all the contraband recovered during the raid are narcotics/psychotropic drugs within the ambit of the NDPS Act.
It said some of the accused were highly influential persons and had incriminating chats with foreign nationals, some of whom were located outside India as well. Examination of such chats was underway as foreign nationals were involved. It, however, did not name Aryan in its latest application.
Aryan was named an accused in the case along with 19 others by the NCB last year. The 24-year-old was arrested by the NCB on October 3, following a raid on a Goa-bound cruise ship off the coast of Mumbai.
The accused were booked under relevant sections of the NDPS for possession, consumption, sale/purchase of banned drugs, conspiracy and abetment, among others. The Bollywood star's son was granted bail after having spent nearly three weeks behind the bars.
(With inputs from Mumbai bureau and agencies)
