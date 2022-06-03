Afternoon brief: ED issues fresh summons to Rahul Gandhi in National Herald case, and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

National Herald case: ED issues fresh summons to Rahul Gandhi on June 13

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Friday issued fresh summons to Congress leader Rahul Gandhi in the National Herald newspaper case. Gandhi has now been asked to appear before the ED on June 13. Read more

BJP faces criticism as govt employees leave Kashmir: ‘You fetched votes on…’

The opposition parties have stepped up their attack against the BJP-led central government for failing to restore peace in Kashmir after a spate of targeted killings by terrorists in the Valley. Read more

Meeting of Punjab opposition parties on law and order put off

The Punjab Congress on Friday postponed the meeting of all opposition parties on the deteriorating law and order situation in the state after the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) sought its deferment. Read more

Myanmar classrooms become latest battleground as junta opens schools

Myanmar students began a new school year on Thursday, with classrooms becoming the latest battleground in the polarised country -- the junta is desperate to project normalcy and opponents want teachers and students to stay away. Read more

'If you don't get me on strike, I'm going to run you out': Watson recalls episode involving Andrew Symonds and Brad Hogg

Hailed as one of the most fiercest candidate in white-ball cricket, the legacy of Andrew Symonds is still remembered by most, which include his teammates and the opponents. Read more

Hina Khan in black lace jumpsuit serves a smoking hot look as she attends event in Delhi: Check out pics

Actor Hina Khan's streak of serving jaw-dropping looks like it is no big deal is far from over, and we are not complaining. After taking over the 75th annual Cannes Film Festival and Budapest during her holiday with boyfriend Rocky Jaiswal, Hina recently attended an event in Delhi and dropped another smoking hot look. Read more

Prakash Jha on Aashram 3 controversies: 'For each one who objects, there will be thousands who support your vision'

Filmmaker Prakash Jha and actor Bobby Deol have responded to controversies around their new web series, Aashram 3. Featuring Bobby Deol in the lead role of a self-proclaimed God man, the series has had two successful seasons on MX Player and the third season premieres on June 3. Read more

Optical Illusion: Is the black hole expanding, or is it staying still?

Optical illusions have been around forever and are fun to solve. They trick our eyes and brains into seeing something that doesn't exist in reality. While some of them are headscratchers, others are entertaining. Read more

