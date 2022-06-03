Myanmar classrooms become latest battleground as junta opens schools
Myanmar students began a new school year on Thursday, with classrooms becoming the latest battleground in the polarised country -- the junta is desperate to project normalcy and opponents want teachers and students to stay away.
Public schoolteachers -- dressed in the green and white uniforms mandated by the education ministry -- were prominent in the early mass protests against the military coup last year.
Sixteen months on, the junta is trying to tempt educators still on strike to return, saying those not judged to have committed serious crimes could have their absence treated simply as "unpaid leave".
Going back to school, however, comes with risks.
The military has struggled to crush resistance across swathes of Myanmar and low-level officials perceived to be cooperating with the junta are regularly targeted in assassinations.
"Many of my students have joined the People's Defence Forces (PDF)" that have sprung up to fight the military, said Wah Wah Lwin, 35, a middle school teacher in northwestern Sagaing region.
Wah Wah Lwin said she had been forced to leave her village after she refused to join the teachers strike last year and was accused of being an informant.
Now, as she teaches around 40 students in a makeshift school near a monastery, members of a pro-junta militia stand guard outside, providing protection in the absence of regular security forces.
"We are still worried because PDF... are threatening non-striking teachers," she said.
The charity Save the Children said there were at least 260 attacks on schools between May 2021 and April this year, with "explosions in and around school buildings" accounting for nearly three-quarters of the incidents.
In the capital Naypyidaw on Thursday, parents arrived by foot or scooter to drop off their children at a crowded school gate.
The headmaster, who did not want to give his name, said there had been a 30 percent increase in enrolment compared with last year.
"We are not too worried about safety in Naypyidaw compared with other regions," he said, adding that "security forces" were keeping watch around the school.
'Can't keep waiting'
For Moe Aye, an educator in commercial hub Yangon who was still on strike, Thursday would have marked her 10th year teaching in schools.
"One thing that I miss is wearing the white and green uniform," she told AFP, requesting the use of a pseudonym.
Moe Aye said she is happier teaching privately, visiting the homes of parents who want to keep their children away from junta-run institutions.
Other teachers supporting the boycott give lessons by video, delivered over the Telegram messaging app.
But with internet access in some regions regularly cut by authorities and rolling power blackouts in Yangon and other cities, online learning can be patchy and frustrating.
Many parents opposed to the junta are still worried about what another year outside the formal education system will do to their child's prospects.
"I don't want my children to fall behind when those who can send their children to international school are going to do so," one Yangon mother told AFP, requesting anonymity.
Although she feared recriminations from neighbours and friends, or even an attack on the school her children go to, she said she had "no choice".
For another couple in the city, whether or not to send their 12-year-old daughter back to school had been the topic of many arguments.
"I don't want to send her to school, but my husband overruled me," said the child's mother, requesting anonymity.
"He said we can't keep waiting when we don't know how long this revolution will last."
-
This country wants to be called 'Türkiye'. Find out why
Earlier this year, the government also released a promotional video as part of its attempts to change its name in English. The video shows tourists from across the world saying “Hello Türkiye” at famous destinations.
-
Nepal plane crash: Aviation rules tightened after tragic deaths of 22
Air traffic control lost contact with the twin-prop plane shortly after it took off from Pokhara and headed for Jomsom, a popular Himalayan trekking destination. The wreckage was found a day later, with all 16 Nepalis, four Indians and two Germans who were on board killed.
-
Four killed, 14 injured as quakes hit southwest China
A shallow 6.1-magnitude quake hit a sparsely populated area in Sichuan province about 100 kilometres (60 miles) west of provincial capital Chengdu, broadcaster CCTV said. It was followed three minutes later by a second quake of magnitude 4.5 in a nearby county where the deaths and injuries occurred, according to CCTV. Footage obtained by the broadcaster showed dozens of schoolchildren screaming and ducking under desks as their building started to shake, before dashing out of the classroom with arms over their heads.
-
One killed, six injured after twin quakes hit China's Sichuan province
Citing the China Earthquake Networks Center, state news agency Xinhua reported that the epicentre was at a depth of 17 kilometres. The US Geological Survey said that the quake registered a magnitude of 5.9 and was more shallow, occurring at a depth of 10 kilometres (6.2 miles).
-
Israel laser shield - to protect from missiles - costs just $2 per interception
"This is a game-changer, not just because we are striking at the enemy military, but also because we are bankrupting it," Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett said during a visit to Iron Beam system's state-owned manufacturer, Rafael Advanced Defense Systems. He has predicted the system to enter service by early 2023.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics