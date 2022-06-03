BJP faces criticism as govt employees leave Kashmir: ‘You fetched votes on…’

The opposition parties have stepped up their attack against the BJP-led central government for failing to restore peace in Kashmir after a spate of targeted killings by terrorists in the Valley. Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut on Friday accused BJP of fetching the votes in the name of Hindutva but bringing no improvement to the lives of Kashmiri Pandits living in the Valley, reported news agency ANI.

Raut, known for his sharp jibe against political opponents, said that the

“same situation has arisen” in Kashmir today as was in the 1990s, the decade which saw the height of militancy in the Valley and the mass exodus of Kashmiri Pandits. He stressed that there has been no improvement in people's lives despite the abrogation of Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir.

“Today the same situation has arisen in Kashmir that was in the 1990s. You (BJP) talked about the return of Kashmiri Pandits to the Valley and fetched votes on the same in the name of Hindutva. There is no improvement in people's lives despite abrogation of Art 370 in J&K,” ANI quoted Sanjay Raut as saying.

Kashmir is witnessing another round of exits of panic-stricken resident Pandits and Hindu migrants after the recent targeted attacks against the minorities. On Thursday, Vijay Kumar, a bank manager hailing from Rajasthan's Hanumangarh, was shot dead in Kulgam by an unidentified terrorist in broad daylight.

A migrant labourer from Bihar was killed while another was injured after terrorists opened fire at them in the Budgam district of Jammu and Kashmir. The labourers were working at a brick kiln in Magraypora village of Chadoora area when they were shot at by terrorists at around 9.20 pm, a police spokesperson said.

Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot condemned Kumar's killing and urged the central government to ensure the safety of its citizens.

“The NDA government has failed to restore peace in Kashmir. The central government should ensure the safety of citizens in Kashmir. Such killing of our citizens by terrorists will not be tolerated,” the senior Congress leader tweeted in Hindi.

Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) supremo Mayawati urged the central government to take strict action against the people behind such attacks.

"Innocent people are being killed every day in Jammu and Kashmir. Recently, there was a murder of a resident of Rajasthan and a bank manager, very sad and also worrying. Due to this, there is an atmosphere of panic. The central government should take strict action against such guilty elements, this demand of BSP," Mayawati tweeted.

Union home minister Amit Shah will hold a high-level meeting today in the national capital with Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha and other top officials on the security situation in the UT.

(With inputs from ANI)

