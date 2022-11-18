Home / India News / Afternoon brief: Elon Musk's Twitter splutters. Where are alternatives? Here's all the latest news

Updated on Nov 18, 2022 12:57 PM IST

Twitter has said the company is losing $4 million each day.(AP)
ByHT News Desk

​Elon Musk’s version of Twitter splutters, but where are the alternatives?

Elon Musk walking into Twitter headquarters on October 27, holding a kitchen sink, has quickly become a defining image. If there was an element of his hand being forced, by having to honour the deal he first mooted, it seemed well hidden behind the wide grin. Things have been capricious since, at Twitter’s global offices. Read more

At anti-terror conference, PM Modi's indirect swipe at Pak: 'Some countries...'

India has always been firm in tackling terror, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Friday as he addressed the 'No Money for Terror' Ministerial Conference where he also warned that new finance technologies are being used to fund such activities. Read more

China's Covid cases near record high, Beijing's highest: Top updates

China’s virus cases rose again, climbing to near their highest of the pandemic. The country reported 24,028 infections for Thursday, holding at the highest since April when Shanghai’s outbreak spurred a surge in the national case tally. Authorities signaled that they’re preparing to face even more infections as the country eases some of its Covid Zero rules. Read more

‘Doesn’t it kinda run itself?': Twitter user's query to Musk on shutdown rumours

Chaos unfolds in Twitter with reports of mass resignations following owner Elon Musk's ultimatum to employees on bracing for long work hours and without free food. The social media platform witnessed a #RIPTwitter trend with netizens predicting a shutdown with the billionaire at helm. Read more

Quentin Tarantino set to direct limited series, will release next year

Quentin Tarantino might have announced his final film, but fans have reasons to rejoice as the ace American director has now announced his first TV show. Read more

Lung Cancer Awareness Month 2022: Myths related to lung cancer

Even though the cases of lung cancer are rising at a rapid rate in India, there are a lot of misconceptions associated with it and the awareness regarding this cancer is significantly low due to the myths surrounding it. Read more

'I remember when Kapil Dev was captain, when you have an impact player...': Shastri on Hardik Pandya as India skipper

With Team India looking to make a fresh start, after a a forgettable campaign in the T20 World Cup where they eliminated in the semis after a loss to England, all eyes will be on captain Hardik Pandya. Read more

Aparshakti Khurana and Aakriti Ahuja’s sweet conversation with daughter Arzoie will make you say aww. Watch

Aparshakti Khurana and Aakriti Ahuja often take to their individual Instagram pages to share videos and images with their daughter Arzoie. Just like this recent clip shared by Ahuja. The wonderful video shows the little one having an adorable conversation with her mama and papa. Read more

Web story: Twinkle Khanna and Akshay Kumar's lovely pics

Here are some of Twinkle Khanna and Akshay Kumar's lovely pics and videos together. Read more

elon musk twitter
