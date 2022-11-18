China's Covid cases near record high, Beijing's highest: Top updates

China’s virus cases rose again, climbing to near their highest of the pandemic. The country reported 24,028 infections for Thursday, holding at the highest since April when Shanghai’s outbreak spurred a surge in the national case tally. Authorities signaled that they’re preparing to face even more infections as the country eases some of its Covid Zero rules.

Here are top updates on Covid in China:

1. The southern manufacturing hub of Guangzhou remains a hotspot, with more than 9,000 new cases.

2. China’s most populous city, Chongqing, said it found 4,631 new infections.

3. National case numbers have more than doubled since the virus policy changes were announced on Friday.

4. China will build more hospitals that specialize in treating moderate and severe Covid patients, and ensure that intensive care units account for 10% of all hospital beds to tend to the most vulnerable patients.

5. Parts of some districts in Guangzhou remain locked down, even as restrictions ease in other areas.

6. Beijing reported 458 local cases for Thursday, the highest of its current wave.

7. Some public venues including gyms and shops in Chaoyang district, where most cases have been detected, have closed, while schools in the affected area have switched to online classes.

