Aparshakti Khurana and Aakriti Ahuja’s sweet conversation with daughter Arzoie will make you say aww. Watch

Published on Nov 18, 2022 12:21 PM IST

The viral video of a sweet conversation between Aparshakti Khurana, Aakriti Ahuja and their daughter Arzoie was posted on Instagram.

The image, taken from the Instagram viral video, shows Aparshakti Khurana and Aakriti Ahuja’s daughter Arzoie.(Instagram/@aakritiahuja)
(Instagram/@aakritiahuja)
ByTrisha Sengupta

Aparshakti Khurana and Aakriti Ahuja often take to their individual Instagram pages to share videos and images with their daughter Arzoie. Just like this recent clip shared by Ahuja. The wonderful video shows the little one having an adorable conversation with her mama and papa.

The video is shared on both the pages with a sweet caption. “Just new parents entertaining themselves! Thank you Arzoie from the bottom of our hearts. We love doooooo!,” it reads.

The video opens to show Arzoie with her mama sitting on a bed. Though Aparshakti Khurana is not visible on the screen, he is heard having a conversation with his daughter and wife.

Take a look at the video to hear their funnily cute chat:

The video was posted about 14 hours ago. Since being shared, the clip has accumulated close to 3.8 lakh views and the numbers are only increasing. The share has also received close to 51,000 likes. People posted various comments while reacting to the video.

Dad Aparshakti Khurana reacted to the video with a heart emoticon. Actor Sanya Malhotra joined in to show her reaction with a few smiling face with heart-eyes emoticons. “Yaaar whatta cutuuuu,” posted an Instagram user. “Awwwwww Precious,” expressed another. “She is adorable,” commented a third. “Sooooo cute,” wrote a fourth.

Topics
aparshakti khurana viral video instagram + 1 more
Friday, November 18, 2022
