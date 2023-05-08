Afternoon brief: Farmers reach Jantar Mantar near wrestlers protest venue, and all the latest news

Farmers break barricades at Jantar Mantar near wrestlers' protest venue. WATCH The farmers from the Bharatiya Kisan Union on Monday clashed with the cops at Jantar Mantar where the wrestlers have been protesting since April 23 against the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. Read more Bharatiya Kisan Union members at Jantar Mantar on Monday. (Vipin Kumar/HT Photo)

'What scares those': BJP's Khushbu after Kerala Story pulled down in Tamil Nadu

BJP leader and National Commission for Women member Khushbu Sundar condemned the opposition to The Kerala Story in her state and said people should be allowed to decide what they want to watch. Read more

Shabana Azmi says people calling for ban on The Kerala Story 'as wrong as those’ who wanted to ban Laal Singh Chaddha

Actor Shabana Azmi has come out in support of The Kerala Story even as the film continues to be engulfed in controversies. Taking to Twitter on Monday, Shabana said that people who want to ban the film are ‘as wrong as those who wanted to ban' Laal Singh Chaddha last year. Read more

Internet calls Kate Middleton 'Queen of Sustainability' for re-wearing red pantsuit for King Charles' Coronation Concert

The Princess of Wales, Kate Middleton, is popularly known for wearing her outfits on repeat. The Royal's practice of picking outfits from her own wardrobe for important occasions sends a strong message about the importance of sustainability in fashion. Read more

Watch: MS Dhoni’s massive shoutout to Virat Kohli in rousing speech, deciphers RCB superstar’s batting style at CSK camp

Over the years, batting icon Virat Kohli has never shied away from expressing his fondness for former India captain MS Dhoni. Read more

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON