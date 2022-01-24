Afternoon brief from HT: Roads shut and power supply disrupted in Himachal Pradesh from snowfall and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Severe cold, fog grips north India; roads closed in Himachal due to snowfall

Several roads in Himachal Pradesh have been closed and a number of power supply and water supply schemes disrupted due to heavy snowfall in the state. Read more.

Delhi Police issues guidelines for people attending Republic Day parade

The Delhi Police on Monday issued guidelines for people who will be attending the Republic Day parade in the national capital on January 26 (Wednesday). Read more.

Covid outbreak in Parliament: 875 staff members test positive for coronavirus

Ahead of the Parliament’s Budget Session that starts on January 31, at least 875 staff members of the House, as well as Rajya Sabha chairperson and Vice-President M Venkaiah Naidu, have tested positive for Covid-19, the Parliament secretariate said. Read more.

Viral: BSF jawan does 47 push ups in 40 secs; another does one-handed in snow

Video of a BSF jawan doing push ups on a ground covered in thick snow has gone viral on social media. Watch here.

Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli break silence as Vamika's pics go viral: 'We were caught off guard, our stance remains same'

Actor Anushka Sharma and cricketer Virat Kohli put out a statement after pictures of their daughter Vamika were clicked at a cricket stadium. Read more.

Virat Kohli issues statement after visuals of daughter Vamika surface: ‘Would appreciate if her images aren’t clicked’

Former India captain Virat Kohli issued a statement after images of his wife Anushka Sharma holding their daughter Vamika were widely circulated on social media. Read more.

Ola Electric raises ₹1,490 crore fund, valuation now at ₹3.73 thousand crore

Indian electric two-wheeler manufacturer Ola Electric has raised more funding to increase its valuation to $5 billion. Read more.

Loved Mira Rajput's vegan silk kaftan dress in mirror selfie that burned up Instagram? It is worth ₹51k

Actor Shahid Kapoor's wife, Mira Rajput, is known for championing homegrown labels and vegan fashion statements. Read more.

