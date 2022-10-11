Afternoon brief: Hindu girl abducted in Pakistan's Sindh; and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Hindu girl abducted in Pakistan's Sindh, fourth incident in 15 days

A Hindu girl has been reportedly abducted in Hyderabad town of Pakistan's Sindh province. According to the girl's parents, Chandra Mehraj was kidnapped from Fateh Chowk area of Hyderabad while she was returning home. Read more

2020 Palghar lynching: Ready to transfer case to CBI, Maharashtra government tells SC

The Maharashtra government on Tuesday informed the Supreme Court that it has no objection to handing over the 2020 Palghar lynching case to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). Read more

Double XL: Shikhar Dhawan dances hand in hand with Huma Qureshi in first look from his debut film

Huma Qureshi and Sonakshi Sinha's upcoming film Double XL will mark cricketer Shikhar Dhawan's Bollywood debut. A new still from the film shows Shikhar in a black suit and his trademark haircut, dancing with Huma, who is in a red gown. Read more

Who will replace Bumrah in India's squad? Dale Steyn gives an unexpected answer

How big a blow is Jasprit Bumrah's injury to India? A gigantic one to be honest. Bumrah is one of those very few Indian bowlers who is equally effective at any stage of the game, particularly at the death, which has been India's biggest concern of late. Read more

Only these smartphones will support Airtel and Jio 5G plans. Check your phone on the list

The 5G rollout started in India in early this month. Bharti Airtel has started its Airtel 5G Plus service in select cities. Its rival Reliance Jio has announced the launch of Jio True 5G in four major cities – Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata and Chennai, by Diwali. Read more

World Arthritis Day 2022: What are the first signs of arthritis in hands; know from expert

Waking up with painful, stiff and swollen joints that make your daily chores difficult isn't a pleasant feeling. Read more

Tata Tiago EV bookings open today: Here's a step-by-step guide to reserve a unit

Tata Tiago EV is the most-affordable electric hatchback available in the Indian car market at present. Read more

