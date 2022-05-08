Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / Afternoon brief: Hours after resigning from Congress, former Karnataka minister joins BJP, and all the latest news
india news

Afternoon brief: Hours after resigning from Congress, former Karnataka minister joins BJP, and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.
Pramod Madhwaraj joins the BJP along with other party leaders in the presence of Karnataka chief minister Basavaraj Bommai.
Published on May 08, 2022 12:46 PM IST
ByHT News Desk

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

‘Political suffocation’: Pramod Madhwaraj, who joins BJP, on why he quit Congress

Former Karnataka minister joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) along with other party leaders in the presence of Karnataka chief minister. Read more

Rahul Gandhi on LPG price hike: ‘Only Congress governs for poor, middle class’

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Sunday took a jibe at the central government after the hike in prices of domestic liquified petroleum gas (LPG) by 50 per cylinder. Read more

'He's thinking, 'I'm Kohli and I'm not being able to do which I once was': Shoaib Akhtar on Virat's form in IPL 2022

Former Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) captain Virat Kohli's struggle has continued in the ongoing 2022 Indian Premier League (IPL). Read more

Mother's Day 2022: Kajal Aggarwal shares pic with son Neil and pens emotional note, Samantha Ruth Prabhu reacts

RELATED STORIES

This year, Mother's Day falls on Sunday, May 8. Many celebrities took to social media to mark the occasion by sharing notes in appreciation of their moms. Read more

Nitin Gadkari aims to build scrapping facilities within 150-km from city centres

Union minister of Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari has said that his aim is to develop at least one automobile scrapping facility within 150 kilometres from each city centre. Read more

 

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
HT News Desk

Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered....view detail

Topics
congress bjp basavaraj bommai rahul gandhi new lpg price
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP