Afternoon brief: IAF chief on China-bound Iran flight in Indian airspace, and all the latest news

IAF chief on China-bound Iran flight in India airspace, scrambling jets| Video

Indian Air Force Chief Air Chief Marshal VR Chaudhari on Tuesday gave details about the response linked to an Iranian Mahan Air flight after its pilot chose to continue to fly to China’s...read more.

Mobile data services snapped temporarily in Jammu & Rajouri

The Jammu & Kashmir administration has temporarily suspended mobile data services in Jammu and Rajouri districts. Union home minister Amit Shah is in the Union territory…read more.

Russian rapper commits suicide after being drafted to Ukraine War: Report

A 27-year-old Russian rapper has died by suicide in order to avoid being conscripted into the war that his country is fighting against Ukraine, media reported…read more.

'I am gutted...': Jasprit Bumrah breaks silence after being ruled out of T20 World Cup with back injury

Indian pacer Jasprit Bumrah has broken his silence after being ruled out of the upcoming edition of the T20 World Cup on Tuesday. A day after the Board of Control for Cricket in…read more.

Own a Kia Carens? Your car could be part of a voluntary recall over airbag issue

Kia India on Tuesday informed that it is recalling 44,174 units of its latest offering - Carens - to inspect a potential issue in the air bag control module software. If any error is found…read more.

Richa Chadha, Ali Fazal look like royalty at Awadhi themed wedding reception hosted by groom's family in Lucknow

Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal transformed into royalty as they attended a celebration in Lucknow ahead of their wedding. Richa and Ali opted for an unconventional method…read more.

Smart manufacturing using 5G technology? Here's how it can be used

India’s 5G service was publicly launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi last Saturday at the India Mobile Congress (IMC) 2022. This cutting-edge technology is expected…read more.

Harnaaz Sandhu is the real show stealer at the Miss USA 2022 event in a glamorous thigh-slit gown: Watch videos

Miss Universe Harnaaz Sandhu attended the Miss USA 2022 pageant held at the Grand Sierra Resort in Reno, Nevada, on October 4 (IST). The 22-year-old beauty queen flew to…read more.





