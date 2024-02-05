Afternoon brief: ‘I'm Hemant Soren part 2,’ says Champai Soren; PM to reply to ‘Motion of Thanks’ in Lok Sabha, and more
Here is a shortlist of biggest headlines, recommended stories, and a special collection of news items you should check.
Jharkhand chief minister Champai Soren on Monday hit out at the BJP during the floor test debate in the Jharkhand assembly, accusing it of using central agencies to ‘frame’ his predecessor Hemant Soren in false cases. Saying that he is “part two of Hemant Soren”, Champai said, “Today the whole country is seeing how injustice is being done to Hemant Soren. If you go to any village, you will find Hemant Soren's schemes in every house.” Dig deeper
More on Jharkhand floor test: Hemant Soren accuses Jharkhand governor of being involved in his arrest
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday will reply to the ‘Motion of Thanks’ on the President's address delivered on January 31, the first day of the budget session in the Parliament. According to reports, PM Modi is likely to set the agenda for the Lok Sabha polls during his speech. Reacting to this, Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh took a jibe, saying that it would be an “electoral speech”. Dig deeper
India News
Mohamed Muizzu recalls 'sovereignty' vow in Maldives parliament, mentions India troops withdrawal
SC agrees to list Sisodia’s curative plea against bail rejection
Latest News
Elon Musk's 'drug use', ties with directors, board inaction: What report says
Nokia signs 5G patent deal with China's Vivo: Details
Global News
Canada to impose sanctions on Israeli settlers in West Bank for inciting violence
Who will run the US House in 2025? Once again, control could tip on California swing districts
Entertainment Focus
Netflix India on Monday shared an update on the ‘Murder Mubarak’ release date along with a teaser. The film featuring Sara Ali Khan, Karisma Kapoor, Pankaj Tripathi, Sanjay Kapoor, Tisca Chopra, Vijay Varma, and Suhail Nayyar will be released on March 15 on Netflix. Dig deeper
Sports Goings
When play resumed on Day 4, India needed nine wickets and England 332 runs to win the Visakhapatnam Test. With Kuldeep dismissing the set Zak Crawley for 72, India had one foot inside the door, but when Bumrah trapped Johnny Bairstow the next over, they had broken through it. So much so that even Rahul Dravid, who usually keeps a poker face, could not hold his emotions back and lent out a roar. Dig deeper