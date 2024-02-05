 Afternoon brief: ‘I'm Hemant Soren part 2,’ says Champai Soren | Latest News India - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game
News / India News / Afternoon brief: ‘I'm Hemant Soren part 2,’ says Champai Soren; PM to reply to ‘Motion of Thanks’ in Lok Sabha, and more

Afternoon brief: ‘I'm Hemant Soren part 2,’ says Champai Soren; PM to reply to ‘Motion of Thanks’ in Lok Sabha, and more

ByHT News Desk
Feb 05, 2024 01:17 PM IST

Here is a shortlist of biggest headlines, recommended stories, and a special collection of news items you should check.

Jharkhand chief minister Champai Soren on Monday hit out at the BJP during the floor test debate in the Jharkhand assembly, accusing it of using central agencies to ‘frame’ his predecessor Hemant Soren in false cases. Saying that he is “part two of Hemant Soren”, Champai said, “Today the whole country is seeing how injustice is being done to Hemant Soren. If you go to any village, you will find Hemant Soren's schemes in every house.” Dig deeper

Jharkhand chief minister Champai Soren speaks in assembly during trust vote.
Jharkhand chief minister Champai Soren speaks in assembly during trust vote.

More on Jharkhand floor test: Hemant Soren accuses Jharkhand governor of being involved in his arrest

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday will reply to the ‘Motion of Thanks’ on the President's address delivered on January 31, the first day of the budget session in the Parliament. According to reports, PM Modi is likely to set the agenda for the Lok Sabha polls during his speech. Reacting to this, Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh took a jibe, saying that it would be an “electoral speech”. Dig deeper

Discover the thrill of cricket like never before, exclusively on HT. Explore now!

India News

Mohamed Muizzu recalls 'sovereignty' vow in Maldives parliament, mentions India troops withdrawal

SC agrees to list Sisodia’s curative plea against bail rejection

Latest News

Elon Musk's 'drug use', ties with directors, board inaction: What report says

Nokia signs 5G patent deal with China's Vivo: Details

Global News

Canada to impose sanctions on Israeli settlers in West Bank for inciting violence

Who will run the US House in 2025? Once again, control could tip on California swing districts

Entertainment Focus

Netflix India on Monday shared an update on the ‘Murder Mubarak’ release date along with a teaser. The film featuring Sara Ali Khan, Karisma Kapoor, Pankaj Tripathi, Sanjay Kapoor, Tisca Chopra, Vijay Varma, and Suhail Nayyar will be released on March 15 on Netflix. Dig deeper

Sports Goings

When play resumed on Day 4, India needed nine wickets and England 332 runs to win the Visakhapatnam Test. With Kuldeep dismissing the set Zak Crawley for 72, India had one foot inside the door, but when Bumrah trapped Johnny Bairstow the next over, they had broken through it. So much so that even Rahul Dravid, who usually keeps a poker face, could not hold his emotions back and lent out a roar. Dig deeper

That’s all we have at this hour in our afternoon briefing. Catch you in the evening!

Unlock a world of Benefits with HT! From insightful newsletters to real-time news alerts and a personalized news feed – it's all here, just a click away!- Login Now! Get India Newsalong withLatest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, February 05, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On