Afternoon brief: ‘I'm Hemant Soren part 2,’ says Champai Soren; PM to reply to ‘Motion of Thanks’ in Lok Sabha, and more

Jharkhand chief minister Champai Soren on Monday hit out at the BJP during the floor test debate in the Jharkhand assembly, accusing it of using central agencies to ‘frame’ his predecessor Hemant Soren in false cases. Saying that he is “part two of Hemant Soren”, Champai said, “Today the whole country is seeing how injustice is being done to Hemant Soren. If you go to any village, you will find Hemant Soren's schemes in every house.” Dig deeper Jharkhand chief minister Champai Soren speaks in assembly during trust vote.

More on Jharkhand floor test: Hemant Soren accuses Jharkhand governor of being involved in his arrest

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday will reply to the ‘Motion of Thanks’ on the President's address delivered on January 31, the first day of the budget session in the Parliament. According to reports, PM Modi is likely to set the agenda for the Lok Sabha polls during his speech. Reacting to this, Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh took a jibe, saying that it would be an “electoral speech”. Dig deeper

Discover the thrill of cricket like never before, exclusively on HT. Explore now!

India News

Latest News

Global News

Entertainment Focus

Netflix India on Monday shared an update on the ‘Murder Mubarak’ release date along with a teaser. The film featuring Sara Ali Khan, Karisma Kapoor, Pankaj Tripathi, Sanjay Kapoor, Tisca Chopra, Vijay Varma, and Suhail Nayyar will be released on March 15 on Netflix. Dig deeper

Sports Goings

When play resumed on Day 4, India needed nine wickets and England 332 runs to win the Visakhapatnam Test. With Kuldeep dismissing the set Zak Crawley for 72, India had one foot inside the door, but when Bumrah trapped Johnny Bairstow the next over, they had broken through it. So much so that even Rahul Dravid, who usually keeps a poker face, could not hold his emotions back and lent out a roar. Dig deeper

That’s all we have at this hour in our afternoon briefing. Catch you in the evening!