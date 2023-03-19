Afternoon brief: Imran Khan's party may be banned by Pakistan government, and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

While Imran Khan was in Islamabad, over 10,000 armed Punjab police personnel entered his residence and arrested dozens of his supporters, Pakistan media reported.

Imran Khan's party to be banned in Pakistan?

Pakistan interior minister Rana Sanuallah said that the Shehbaz Sharif led government is planning to consult experts to start the process of declaring Imran Khan's political party Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) a “proscribed” outfit claiming that the police seized weapons and petrol bombs from the former premier's residence in Lahore. Read more

India must aim to become world’s biggest dairy exporter: Amit Shah

India must not be satisfied by becoming the world’s largest milk producer but must also aim to become the biggest dairy exporter, said Union home and cooperation minister Amit Shah on Saturday speaking at the Indian Dairy Summit in Gujarat. Read more

Swara Bhasker cries during vidai, her father says 'emotionally charged moment even for a khadus dad'

Swara Bhasker and Samajwadi Party's Fahad Ahmad recently married in Delhi. The couple had a registered wedding followed by a multiple-day celebration in the capital this month. Read more

Elon Musk’s tweet about son X Æ A XII make people say ‘Dad life=best life’

Elon Musk is an avid Twitter user who, at times, uses the platform to share occasional photos and videos to give a glimpse into his personal life. Just like his recent share where he posted a collage that shows his adorable moments with his son X Æ A-XII. The post has won people over, with many sharing how the duo looks absolutely adorable. Read more

'I will just say that...': Sreesanth opens up on relationship with Harbhajan Singh 14 years after 'Slapgate' row

Among the many memories that pop out when one mentions the inaugural 2008 edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) is the rather bizarre controversy that erupted between India teammates S Sreesanth and Harbhajan Singh. Read more

