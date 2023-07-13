Home / India News / Afternoon brief: ‘India a bridge between Global South & Western world,’ says Modi; and all the latest news

Afternoon brief: ‘India a bridge between Global South & Western world,’ says Modi; and all the latest news

ByHT News Desk
Jul 13, 2023 12:57 PM IST

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times

India a bridge between Global South and Western world: Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has said the rights of the Global South have been long denied and this has led to a feeling of anguish among these countries while underlying India’s role as a bridge between them and the Western world. Read More

Prime Minister Modi(Bloomberg)
Bird flu might infect humans ‘more easily’, UN agencies warns: What it means

Amid avian flu outbreaks globally, three UN agencies warned that the virus might adapt to infect humans more easily, urging countries to strengthen disease surveillance and improve hygiene at poultry farms. Read More

Denied a bank account, acid attack survivor reaches out to Shah Rukh Khan: 'Just because I can’t blink for KYC process'

After an acid attack survivor was denied a new bank account because she 'can't blink', she sought the help of actor Shah Rukh Khan and his NGO. On Wednesday, she tweeted her ordeal and said it was 'unjust' that she could not open an account after a KYC machine could not scan her complete biometric details because of her inability to blink. Read More

Seeking inspiration for modern home interiors? Explore wooden-inspired design ideas for natural aesthetics

Woods' innate connection to the natural world is the ultimate reflection of nature within our homes. Its presence evokes a sense of grounding, tranquillity, and organic beauty. Read More

Alcaraz's sensational response over allegations his father filmed Djokovic's practice sessions: ‘Probably it is true’

World number one Carlos Alcaraz beat his close friend Holger Rune in the first chapter of what should prove to be a great grand slam rivalry over the next decade. The Spaniard overcame his opponent in straight sets, pushed to a tiebreak in the first but comfortable for the rest of the match. Read More

    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

