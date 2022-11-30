Afternoon brief: India-Australia trade deal set to enter into force from Dec 29, and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

India-Australia trade deal set to enter into force from Dec 29

A trade deal between India and Australia is set to enter into force from December 29 after the Indian government completed domestic requirements to enable its implementation, leading to…read more.

'Someone needs to speak up...': Nadav Lapid defends 'Kashmir Files' remark

Israel filmmaker Nadav Lapid - whose criticism this week of 'The Kashmir Files' as 'vulgar' and 'propaganda' led to a row and pushback from the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party - on Wednesday defended his…read more.

'We are moving forward’ with NATO membership, Sweden says

Sweden and Finland have made good progress towards an agreement with Turkey on the Nordic countries' admission to NATO, Swedish Minister for Foreign Affairs Tobias Billstrom said on…read more.

Watch - Rishabh Pant irked by Virender Sehwag-linked question, 'comparison karna mere life ka part nahi'

Rishabh Pant is an interesting case but not a unique one. By nature and style, he should be taking attacks apart every time he walks out to bat in white-ball cricket but in reality, he does the same in…read more.

Raveena Tandon reacts after probe over tiger reserve video, says ‘it’s forest department licensed vehicle'

Actor Raveena Tandon on Wednesday reacted after Satpura Tiger Reserve authorities launched an inquiry over a video that purportedly showed her in a vehicle driving close to a tiger in a…read more.

New rules from December 1: These changes to become applicable. Check details

At the start of each month, some new and updated rules come into effect. These changes have a direct impact on the life of the common man and, therefore, it becomes important to know what these…read more.

Bhumi Pednekar serves a wedding must-have for bridesmaids in jaw-dropping bralette blouse and statement saree: All pics

Wedding season means surfing through your favourite Bollywood star's latest stylish appearances to seek some sartorial inspiration. And this time, we have fashion tips for you straight from…read more.

