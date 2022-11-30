Raveena Tandon reacts after probe over tiger reserve video, says ‘it’s forest department licensed vehicle'

Actor Raveena Tandon on Wednesday reacted after Satpura Tiger Reserve authorities launched an inquiry over a video that purportedly showed her in a vehicle driving close to a tiger in a protected area. Taking to Twitter, Raveena shared a string of tweets saying that she was travelling in a jeep licensed by the forest department. (Also Read | Probe launched after Raveena Tandon's safari video shows her too close to tiger)

Raveena also shared clips of the report from a news channel. She wrote, "#satpuratigerreserve. A tiger gets close to the deputy rangers bike. One can never predict when and how tigers will react. It’s the Forest Department licensed vehicle, with their guides and drivers who are trained to know their boundaries and legalities."

She also wrote, "#satpuratigerreserve .. Tigers are kings of where they roam. We are silent spectators. Any sudden movements can startle them as well." Raveena tweeted, "Luckily for us, that we did not take any sudden action, but sat quiet and watched the tigress, move on. We we’re on the tourism path, which mostly these tigers cross. And Katy the tigress in this video as well, is habituated to coming close to vehicles and snarling."

Taking to Twitter, Raveena shared a string of tweets.

Raveena said that 'tigers are kings of where they roam'.

Raveena said that she was travelling in a jeep licensed by the forest department.

Raveena on Tuesday shared a post on Twitter sharing pictures and a video from her trip. She had captioned her post, "Got beautiful shots of sharmilee and her cubs in Tadoba. Wildlife shots are unpredictable due to the unreadable nature of our subjects. One tries to be as silent and capture the best moments. Video Shot on Sony Zoom lense 200/400."

Sub Divisional Officer (SDO) of Forest Dheeraj Singh Chouhan on Tuesday said following the directives of senior officials, he has started a probe into the alleged incident, as per news agency PTI. He said during Raveena's visit to the reserve, her vehicle allegedly reached near the tiger. The vehicle driver and the officials on duty there will be served a notice and questioned, the official said. The probe report will be submitted to senior officials for further action, he said.

Fans will see Raveena next in family entertainer Ghudchadi alongside Sanjay Dutt, Parth Samthaan and Kushalii Kumar. The film is being directed by Binoy Gandhi and produced by T-series and Keep Dreaming pictures. Apart from that, she also has Arbaaz Khan's upcoming social drama film Patna Shukla. The film also stars Satish Kaushik, Manav Vij, Chandan Roy Sanyal, Jatin Goswami and Anushka Kaushik in prominent roles.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON