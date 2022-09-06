Home / India News / Afternoon brief: India, Bangladesh likely to sign at least six agreements and all the latest news

Afternoon brief: India, Bangladesh likely to sign at least six agreements and all the latest news

india news
Published on Sep 06, 2022 12:57 PM IST

Here are today's top news, analysis, and opinion.

Prime Minister of Bangladesh Sheikh Hasina with PM Narendra Modi prior to delegation levels talk at Hyderabad house in New Delhi.(Sanjeev Verma/ HT)
ByHT News Desk

India, Bangladesh likely to sign at least six agreements

India and Bangladesh are expected to sign at least six agreements for cooperation in areas ranging from sharing of river waters to connectivity following talks between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his visiting Bangladesh counterpart Sheikh Hasina on Tuesday. Read more

Mistry suffered multiple injuries to vital organs: Provisional autopsy

The provisional autopsy report of Cyrus Mistry and Jehangir Pandole stated that both suffered multiple injuries to their vital organs along with multiple fractures. Read more

Pak violates ceasefire along International Border in Jammu

The Pakistani Rangers violated ceasefire Tuesday morning as it targeted Border Security Force (BSF) troops in unprovoked firing along the International Border in Jammu and Kashmir, an official said. Read more

UK PM-elect Liz Truss’ ‘diverse’ cabinet may have no berths for white men

Liz Truss will take oath as the new prime minister of the United Kingdom later Tuesday after beating her rival - Indian-origin former finance minister Rishi Sunak - in the ruling Conservative Party's leadership contest. Read more

Thiruchitrambalam box office: Dhanush’s film breaches 100 crore worldwide, surpasses lifetime earnings of Karnan

Actor Dhanush’s latest Tamil release Thiruchitrambalam has struck gold at the box office. The film, directed by Mithran Jawahar, has emerged as the biggest grosser in Dhanush’s career with over 100 crore in gross earnings worldwide. Read more

Arshdeep Singh's first reaction to social media trolls is mind-boggling, tells parents 'I'm laughing at the tweets'

Arshdeep Singh is a tough character on the cricket field. He has shown that a number of times by bowling the most difficult overs for Punjab Kings. Read more

Mouni Roy looks gorgeous in pics clicked by 'Pati Dev' Suraj Nambiar, we can't take eyes off the white lehenga: See here

Actor Mouni Roy may be busy with the promotions of her upcoming film Brahmastra: Part One - Shiva with Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor, but she still took time out from her schedule to attend a family wedding. Read more

Hyundai Venue N Line launched: Check price, features and specs

Hyundai Venue N Line is the far sportier-looking twin of the Venue 2022 model that was launched in the country earlier this year. Read more

    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

cyrus mistry bangladesh sheikh hasina pakistan uk pm
