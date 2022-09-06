Thiruchitrambalam box office: Dhanush’s film breaches 100 crore worldwide, surpasses lifetime earnings of Karnan

Actor Dhanush’s latest Tamil release Thiruchitrambalam has struck gold at the box office. The film, directed by Mithran Jawahar, has emerged as the biggest grosser in Dhanush’s career with over ₹100 crore in gross earnings worldwide. As per trade sources, the film has surpassed the lifetime earnings of Dhanush’s Karnan, to emerge as the top grosser in his career in Tamil Nadu. (Also Read | Thiruchitrambalam movie review: Dhanush is effortless, Nithya Menen is phenomenal)

The film, which also stars Nithya Menen, Raashi Khanna, Prakash Raj, Bharathiraja and Priya Bhavani Shankar, features Dhanush in the role of a food delivery boy. This is the fourth project for director Mithran Jawahar with Dhanush. The duo had worked together in the past in films such as Kutty, Yaaradi Nee Mohini and Uttama Puthiran.

Trade analyst Ramesh Bala took to Twitter to announce that the film has grossed over ₹100 crore worldwide. “#Thiruchitrambalam has made it to the 100 Cr WW Gross club. Congratulations @dhanushkraja and Team…,” Ramesh tweeted.

Dhanush was last seen playing an assassin in the Netflix film The Gray Man. Helmed by the Russo brothers, the film also featured Chris Evans and Ryan Gossling.

Currently, Dhanush is shooting for the upcoming Tamil-Telugu bilingual film Vaathi. The Telugu version of the movie has been titled Sir. Being directed by Venky Atluri, the film will see Dhanush play a professor. The project will mark Dhanush’s debut in the Telugu industry. Samyuktha Menon has also been roped in to be a part of the film. The project is being bankrolled by Sithara Entertainment.

Dhanush also awaits the release of Tamil Naane Varuven, which has reunited him with his filmmaker brother Selvaraghavan after a decade. The two had previously worked in Tamil films such as Kadhal Kondein, Pudhupettai and Mayakkam Enna. He also has a film titled Captain Miller with director Arun Matheswaran, who rose to fame with the Tamil revenge thriller Rocky.

