Afternoon brief: India responds to WHO on cough syrups, Gambia kids' deaths; and all the latest news

'Compliant with norms': India to WHO on cough syrups and Gambia kids' deaths

All four cough syrup samples of Maiden Pharmaceuticals tested by the government have been found compliant with norms, the national drugs controller said in a recent letter to the World Health Organization (WHO) representative in Geneva, and reiterated India was yet to receive data to establish deaths in The Gambia, where the products were linked to fatalities in children. Read more

Odisha: Committee formed to look into MLAs’ demands for salary hike

A committee constituted by the Odisha assembly speaker to look into MLAs’ demands of salary hike has recommended that the monthly salary be raised from ₹1 lakh to ₹2.5 lakh. Read more

Govinda Naam Mera review: Vicky, Kiara or Bhumi cannot help a brainless film that lacks comedy or thrills

If only having a bunch of good performers could guarantee a good film, writer-director Shashank Khaitan's Govinda Naam Mera would have been a perfect mix. Read more

Kiara Advani's hot red look in bralette and bodycon skirt sets temperatures soaring at Bigg Boss 16: See pics, videos

The promotions for the film Govinda Naam Mera, which starts streaming online today, are going on in full swing, and the star cast, including Vicky Kaushal, Kiara Advani and Bhumi Pednekar, are often snapped in the city dressed in stylish fits. Read more

Kuldeep creates history, smashes Ashwin, Kumble's massive record in Bangladesh with dream return after 22 months

It was a dream comeback for Kuldeep Yadav as he registered the best Test figures by an Indian spinner in Bangladesh. The left-arm wrist spinner achieved the feat on Day 3 in the first Test in Chattogram. Read more

Sudha Murty dances to Guru’s Barso Re as Shreya Ghoshal sings. Watch

A sweet video showing Sudha Murty dancing to the song Barso Re with Shreya Ghoshal standing beside her and singing it has won people’s hearts. Shared on LinkedIn, the video is captured at a party for Infosys. Srinath Gomatam, Chief Marketing Officer at eSchools Africa Inc, posted the video along with a beautiful caption. Read more

Instagram has rolled out this feature to help users regain access to accounts

Instagram has rolled out a new feature to help users experiencing problems in accessing their accounts. The new ‘hacked hub’ will enable users to troubleshoot and regain control of their compromised account, it was revealed on Thursday. Read more

