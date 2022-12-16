Odisha: Committee formed to look into MLAs’ demands for salary hike

A committee constituted by the Odisha assembly speaker to look into MLAs’ demands of salary hike has recommended that the monthly salary be raised from ₹1 lakh to ₹2.5 lakh.

The Odisha assembly legislative advisory committee has sent a proposal to the speaker recommending that MLAs should get a salary of ₹2.5 lakh a month while pension of former MLAs should be raised to ₹1lakh. Senior BJD MLA Amar Prasad Satpathy, who heads the committee, suggested that the salary should be raised.

In the assembly session, MLAs cutting across party lines had demanded that the salaries be increased in view of rising inflation.

“We have to spend a lot during travels to our constituencies. So, our salary also should be hiked in comparison to the salary of MLAs of other states,” said BJD MLA Debiprasad Mishra.

In September 2017, the Odisha government had last raised the salaries of MLAs and ministers by over 50%, taking it to ₹1 lakh per month, which includes ₹35,000 salary and ₹65,000 as allowances. This excludes a daily allowance of ₹1,500 per day while the House is in session, besides travel reimbursement for attending the sessions.

In 2019, an analysis by NGO Odisha Election Watch found that of the 147 MLAs elected, 95 were crorepatis, up from 20% in the previous assembly.

Chief minister Naveen Patnaik was the wealthiest with total assets of ₹63.87 crore followed by health minister Naba Kisore Das and BJD MLA Saroj Kumar Meher.

Of the 95 crorepatis, 62 were from Patnaik’s Biju Janata Dal and nine from the BJP .