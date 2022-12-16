Instagram has rolled out this feature to help users regain access to accounts

Instagram has rolled out a new feature to help users experiencing problems in accessing their accounts. The new ‘hacked hub’ will enable users to troubleshoot and regain control of their compromised account, it was revealed on Thursday. “To support accounts that are experiencing access issues or may have been hacked, we created Instagram.com/hacked - a new, comprehensive destination people can rely on to report and resolve account access issues,” Instagram announced in a blog.

Here is point-by-point breakdown on the new Instagram feature:

1) If you’re unable to log in to your account, enter Instagram.com/hacked on your mobile phone or desktop browser.

2) Then you will get these options to select from: 'you think you’ve been hacked', 'forgot your password', 'lost access to two-factor authentication' or 'if your account has been disabled'.

3) After selecting the appropriate option, you can regain access to your account.

4) In case you have multiple accounts, you will be able to choose which account needs support.

Moreover, Instagram already notifies its users of any changes happening to their account. The Meta-owned company says that if you have received an email from security@mail.instagram.com letting you know that your email address was changed, you may undo this change by selecting Secure my account in that message.

It also suggests requesting a login link or security code if additional information was also changed (e.g. your password), and you’re unable to change your email address back.

Meta also recently added a ‘candid Stories’ feature in Instagram. This allows users to capture and share what they’re doing at that point as a story. It will appear for only those who also share their own candid.

Here's how to go about for using the feature: It can clicked from the stories camera - the multi-author story at the top of the feed, or from the daily notification reminder that begins after the first candid.