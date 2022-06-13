Afternoon brief: Infiltration bid across India-Pakistan thwarted, and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Infiltration bid across India-Pakistan thwarted: BSF

Border Security Force (BSF) troopers thwarted an infiltration attempt across India-Pakistan border at Arnia near Jammu late on Sunday, an officer of the force said on Monday. The officer added the infiltrators were spotted around 9.30 pm. He added that the BSF troops challenged the infiltrators who fired and fled in the face of retaliation. Read more

'India under Modi can’t be pressurized': Piyush Goyal hardens stand at WTO

Union Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal has toughened India's stand at the 12th World Trade Organisation's ministerial meeting. He said that under the leadership of PM Modi, India has emerged as a global power and no one can pressure India to take decisions. Goyal further reiterated that the govt is committed to farmers and the poor of the country and their rights won't be violated. Read more

'He was just brilliant. He'll be huge plus for India in T20 WC in Australia': Gavaskar's big praise for 32-year-old star

There was one and only one standout performer for India in their four-wicket defeat to South Africa on Sunday at the Barabati Stadium in Cuttack. The 32-year-old's impressive show gave some hope to the Indian team before a 64-run stand between Heinrich Klaasen and David Miller helped the visitors bounce back in style and wrap up the chase in 18.2 overs. And despite the loss, former India skipper Sunil Gavaskar was effusive in his praise for India star. Read more

Rajpal Yadav doesn't feel happy when he's called a comedian: 'It's such a small category'

Rajpal Yadav has worked in over 200 movies as an actor in his 25-year career; most of these have been comedy roles. His recent film Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, which is having a good run at the box office, also features him in such a role. However, the actor has said that he doesn't like the tag of a comedian, calling it ‘a small category’. Read more

Food poisoning: Causes, symptoms and prevention

Food poisoning is one of the most common illnesses faced by the people. This happens usually due to the consumption of unhealthy food items and contaminated food items. Infected organisms such as bacteria, virus and parasites and other toxins are also major causes of food poisoning. Read more

