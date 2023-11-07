Afternoon brief: Inside dark ‘mirror’ world of gambling apps, actor’s deepfake raises concerns; and all the latest news

A majority of gambling websites blocked by the government on the recommendation of Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Sunday evening bear links to Mahadev Book platform, HT has learnt. The ministry of electronics and information technology (MeitY) blocked 22 offshore and Indian gambling websites as part of continued crackdown on such apps and websites. MeitY had blocked 138 online betting apps and websites in February 2023. Dig deeper The ED alleged in its charge sheet filed last month that Mahadev Book “provides illegal betting facilities in different live games like card games, betting on cricket, badminton”. (Representative image.)(HT_PRINT)

On Monday, a deepfake video of Telugu actor Rashmika Mandanna went viral on X, formerly Twitter, and multiple other social media platforms. In the video, her face had been spliced on top of a British-Indian woman, Zara Patel’s body. In the now viral Twitter thread, Abhishek Kumar, a journalist at the fact checking publication Alt News, highlighted that the viral deepfake video “is perfect enough for ordinary social media users to fall for it”. Dig deeper

WeWork India affected by global unit filing for bankruptcy? Here's what it said Dig deeper

Woman gets boyfriend’s name tattooed on her forehead, people can't decide it's real or fake Dig deeper

‘Kept in dark’: Adhir Chowdhury writes to President Murmu over CIC selection Dig deeper

Rajasthan polls: Meet Teetar Singh, the man who lost over 30 elections but contesting again Dig deeper

China's first deficit in foreign investment signals West's 'de-risking' pressure Dig deeper

India expected to use ‘all its capacities’ to end Israeli action in Gaza: Iran President Dig deeper

The Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh World Cup 2023 match at the Arun Jaitely Stadium in Delhi would not only go down as one of the most controversial ones of this tournament but also in the entire history of World Cups. The match had its heated moments right from the beginning whether it was a war of words between Sri Lanka captain Kusal Mendis and Bangladesh pacer Tanzim Hasan Sakib or the stare games between Charith Asalanka and the Bangladesh bowlers but all hell broke lose when Sri Lanka all-rounder Angelo Mathews was given out timed out in the 25th over. Dig deeper

Aamir Khan is in Chennai to take care of his ailing mother, who is undergoing treatment in the city. The actor attended Kamal Haasan's birthday bash on Monday. The veteran actor turned 69 on Tuesday and celebrated with his industry friends and colleagues with a pre-birthday bash. At the party, which was held at a Chennai hotel, Aamir posed with Tamil actor Suriya and their picture is being widely shared on social media. Dig deeper

Katrina Kaif commits everything when she is preparing for her roles. The star recently shared with her fans on social media how she trained for her upcoming film with Salman Khan, Tiger 3. Katrina revealed that she pushed her limits to deliver more dynamic action than before and posted videos of herself training at the gym. The clips show the actor training intensely by doing different workout routines. Dig deeper

