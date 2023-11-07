close_game
close_game
News / India News / Mahadev app will become 'har har Mahadev' if Chhattisgarh CM…: Uddhav jabs BJP

Mahadev app will become 'har har Mahadev' if Chhattisgarh CM…: Uddhav jabs BJP

ByHT News Desk
Nov 07, 2023 06:29 AM IST

The controversy broke late on Friday after the ED said that an email statement from a suspect revealed that promoters paid bribes worth ₹508 crore to Baghel.

Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray on Monday took a swipe at the BJP over the Mahata betting app controversy, saying Chhattisgarh chief minister Bhupesh Baghel will get a clean chit if he switches to the saffron party. Speaking at a book launch, Thackeray said that the betting app would become ‘har har mahadev’, a religious slogan, if Baghel joins the BJP.

Mumbai: Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray.(PTI)
Mumbai: Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray.(PTI)

"Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel will not join BJP but if he joins then this Mahadev betting app will become har har Mahadev app and all the legal cases against him will be resolved," Uddhav Thackeray said.

We're now on WhatsApp. Click to join.

The Mahadev betting app has been at the centre of a huge political storm after the Enforcement Directorate cited a statement from a suspect in the money laundering probe to allege that Baghel has received 508 crore so far from the app promoters. The ED, in a press statement however also said that “these (claims) are subject matter of investigation”.

IT ministry blocks Mahadev betting app, 21 others amid ED probe in Chhattisgarh

Baghel has dismissed these allegations as politically motivated, alleging that the BJP wants to contest the Chhattisgarh elections through the help of agencies like ED, IT and CBI.

“The ED has made an extremely malicious move to tarnish my image just before the elections... What’s malicious is the fact that ED has summarily said that the said statement is subject to investigation. However, if the investigation hasn’t taken place, then what’s the haste of issuing a press release based upon statement of one individual? This shows the ill intentions of ED and the central government,” Baghel said.

"I have openly given statements against the political witch hunt of ED and now PM Modi and Amit Shah want to contest elections through them but the people of Chhattisgarh are not going to accept this,” he added.

Chhattisgarh will go to the polls in two phases - November 7 and 17.

"Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!
Get Latest India News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, November 07, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out