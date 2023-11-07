India expected to use ‘all its capacities’ to end Israeli action in Gaza: Iran President

Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi, during a call with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday, urged India to use "all its capacities" to end the Israeli actions in Gaza. According to the Iranian account of the call, Raisi invoked India's historical struggles against Western colonialism and its role as a founding member of the non-aligned movement (NAM). Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi. (PTI / File)

"Today, India is expected to use all its capacities to end the Zionist crimes against the oppressed people of Gaza," the statement read.

The Iranian President went on to express Tehran's support for any collaborative global efforts aimed at achieving an immediate ceasefire, ending the blockade, and providing assistance to the Gazans.

"The continuation of the killing of the Palestinian people has infuriated…all the free nations of the world and this killing will have extra-regional consequences," Raisi said, as per the release.

According to PMO, Modi held a telephonic conversation with Raisi where he expressed deep concern at the “terrorist incidents, violence and loss of civilian lives” and reiterated India’s “longstanding and consistent position on the Israel-Palestine issue”.

“Both the leaders expressed emphasised on the need for preventing escalation, ensuring continued humanitarian aid and early restoration of peace and stability,” the release said.

Prime Minister Modi has been holding telephonic conversations with world leaders to discuss the situation in West Asia amid the Israel-Hamas conflict. Last week, PM Modi discussed the crisis with UAE President Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, and said they shared deep concerns over terrorism, the deteriorating security scenario and the loss of civilian lives in the region.

"Had a good conversation with my brother HH @MohamedBinZayed, President of UAE, on the West Asia situation. We share deep concerns at the terrorism, deteriorating security situation and loss of civilian lives," Modi said.

"We agree on the need for early resolution of the security and humanitarian situation and that a durable regional peace, security and stability is in everyone’s interest," Modi added.

The Israeli military launched an offensive on the Hamas-controlled Gaza Strip after the Islamist militants' surprise October 7 attacks on Israel, killing scores of civilians and taking hostages. More than 10,000 Palestinians, a majority of them women and children, have been killed in the retaliatory attacks by Israel, according to the Hamas-run health ministry in Gaza.

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Monday said international humanitarian law, which demands the protection of civilians and infrastructure essential for their lives, is clearly being violated and stressed that “no party to an armed conflict is above” these laws. He called for the immediate unconditional release of the hostages Hamas took from Israel to Gaza.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON