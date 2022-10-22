Afternoon brief: ISRO's heaviest rocket set to enter global commercial service, and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

ISRO's heaviest rocket enters global commercial service market with new mission

With the countdown already having started, the ISRO (Indian Space Research Organisation) is set to launch 36 broadband communication satellites aboard Launch Vehicle Mark 3 (LVM3), the space agency’s heaviest rocket. As the 24-hour countdown ends Saturday midnight, this project is special for more reasons than one. Read more

15 killed, 25 injured as Hyderabad-Gorakhpur bus rams into truck in MP’s Rewa

Fifteen people were killed and 25 injured after a speedy bus rammed into a truck in Madhya Pradesh’s Rewa district on Friday night, police said. Read more

'May Day' call for Army chopper before crash in Arunachal to be focus of probe

A ‘May Day’ call suggesting a technical or mechanical failure on the army helicopter that crashed in Arunachal Pradesh on Friday will form the focus of the Court of Inquiry constituted to investigate the incident, officials said. Read more

Watch: Xi Jinping's immediate predecessor ‘mysteriously’ escorted out of meeting

Former Chinese president Hu Jintao who is said to be the immediate predecessor of current president Xi Jinping was mysteriously escorted out of the closing ceremony of the ruling Communist Party congress on Saturday. Read more

Dhanteras 2022: Gold, silver prices cheaper today. Check latest rates

India is celebrating Dhanteras today, the beginning of five-day Diwali festivities. Also known as Dhanatrayodashi, Dhanteras is celebrated two days before Diwali or Deepawali, the festival of lights. Read more

Why 3 lakh 'Apple employees' got removed from LinkedIn in just one day?

Over three lakh accounts of ‘Apple employees’ got disconnected from LinkedIn in just 24 hours, triggering speculation if such a huge number of employees have left the company. Read more

Raju Srivastav's wife posts old video of him singing Kishore Kumar song, pens note a month after comedian's death

A month after his death, Raju Srivastav's wife Shikha Srivastav has shared an unseen video of the late comedian singing a song. Read more

Rohit Sharma's first reaction to Jay Shah and PCB's comments over Asia Cup, World Cup: 'No point thinking about it'

In his first reaction to the ongoing BCCI vs PCB debate over hosting the Asia Cup in 2023, India captain Rohit Sharma quite expectedly said they are currently focussed on the job at hand, which is the T20 World Cup in Australia. Read more

Kareena Kapoor and Malaika Arora win the night in figure-hugging dresses for Diwali bash with friends: All pics, video

Kareena Kapoor and Malaika Arora stepped out in Mumbai with their friends to attend a late-night Diwali bash. Read more

Japanese YouTuber grooves to Naatu Naatu after RRR releases in Japan. Watch

The craze of Indian films and songs has only increased in the last few years around the world. Read more

Web story: Eco-friendly rangoli ideas for Diwali

Most people use chemical based colors to make rangoli in this festive season. Read more

