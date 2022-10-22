Why 3 lakh 'Apple employees' got removed from LinkedIn in just one day?

Over three lakh accounts of ‘Apple employees’ got disconnected from LinkedIn in just 24 hours, triggering speculation if such a huge number of employees have left the company. But what turned out to be was a crackdown by LinkedIn on the fake and spam accounts on the platform. LinkedIn removed over six lakh fake profiles who listed Apple as their employer. And notably, half of them were slashed over a period of 24 hours, reports LiveMint.

According to the report, Greg Snapper, a LinkedIn spokesperson, said in response to the bogus accounts that the platform regularly takes action to eliminate false accounts and are continually upgrading systems to stop them before coming online. The platform has prevented most of the fraudulent activity discovered - about 96% of fraudulent accounts and roughly 99.1% of spam and scam - although this is a never-ending struggle, he added.

The first to report on the rise in Apple and Amazon staff members on LinkedIn is Jay Pinho, a developer working with LinkedIn. Pinho not only works on the products but also keeps track of huge organisations’ daily personnel headcounts. According to him, his scarper reveals that the number of LinkedIn accounts claiming active positions at Amazon decreased from over 1.25 million to 8,38,601 in just one day, registering a 33% decline.

Similar to this, according to Pinho, the total number of LinkedIn profiles claiming to be working for Apple decreased by almost 50% on October 10.

The chief executive officer (CEO) of cryptocurrency exchange start-up Binance earlier stated on Twitter that LinkedIn has 7000 profiles of Binance employees, out of which only about 50 are actual. He cautioned his followers to “be wary” and warned the users about the “scammers.”

On LinkedIn, false profiles are frequently made in order to commit financial fraud.

