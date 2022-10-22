Home / India News / 'May Day' call for Army chopper before crash in Arunachal to be focus of probe

'May Day' call for Army chopper before crash in Arunachal to be focus of probe

india news
Updated on Oct 22, 2022 11:02 AM IST

The advanced light helicopter (ALH), a HAL Rudra built by Hindustan Aeronautics Limited and also known as ALH-WSI, with five personnel onboard, crashed around Migging in Upper Siang district at 10.43am on Friday.

Smoke seen coming out from the accident site where an Advanced Light Helicopter (ALH) military chopper crashed near the Tuting area in the Upper Siang district of Arunachal Pradesh on Friday. (ANI)
Smoke seen coming out from the accident site where an Advanced Light Helicopter (ALH) military chopper crashed near the Tuting area in the Upper Siang district of Arunachal Pradesh on Friday. (ANI)
ByKunal Gaurav

A ‘May Day’ call suggesting a technical or mechanical failure on the army helicopter that crashed in Arunachal Pradesh on Friday will form the focus of the Court of Inquiry constituted to investigate the incident, officials said. The advanced light helicopter (ALH), a HAL Rudra built by Hindustan Aeronautics Limited and also known as ALH-WSI, with five personnel onboard, crashed around Migging in Upper Siang district at 10.43am. The chopper had taken off from Likabali in the Lower Siang district.

Joint search operations with teams from the army and air force were launched immediately after locating the crash site, which was very remote and extremely challenging in terms of hills with steep gradients and thick jungle. While the search and rescue team retrieved the mortal remains of four personnel by late Friday night, search for one member of the security force was underway.

Public Relations Officer (Defence), Tezpur, said in a statement that the pilots had more than 600 combined flying hours on the Advance Light Helicopter (Weapon Systems Integrated) and over 1800 service flying hours between them.

“Prior to the crash, the Air Traffic Control (ATC) had received a MAY DAY call suggesting a technical or mechanical failure,” the release said. “This will form the focus of the Court of Inquiry, which has been immediately constituted to investigate the causes of the accident.”

Names of personnel killed in the accident will be released after the next of kin are informed.

This is the second incident of an Army helicopter accident in the state this month.

Get Latest India Newsalong with Latest Newsand Top Headlinesfrom India and around the world.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Kunal Gaurav

    Kunal Gaurav is a multimedia journalist with Hindustan Times, New Delhi. He handles daily editorial operations for the digital news desk, including news tracking, news prioritisation, writing and editing.

Topics
arunachal pradesh
arunachal pradesh

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

Trending Topics to Follow
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, October 22, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out