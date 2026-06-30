How to reserve your WhatsApp username: A step-by-step guide

WhatsApp has begun rolling out its username feature, allowing users to reserve a unique handle that can be used instead of their phone number when starting new conversations. The feature is designed to improve privacy by allowing users to connect without sharing their phone numbers. (Unsplash)

The feature is being introduced in phases, meaning it may not be available to all users immediately.

The platform said it will notify users through the app once the feature becomes available in their country.

Step-by-step guide to reserve a WhatsApp username If the feature is available on your account, follow these steps:

Update > WhatsApp to the latest version from the App Store or Google Play Store. Open > WhatsApp and go to Settings. Tap > Account. Select > Username. Choose and reserve your preferred username. If your preferred username has already been taken, WhatsApp will suggest alternative unique usernames through its built-in username generator.

Rollout in phases WhatsApp said usernames are being rolled out gradually over the coming months. As a result, not everyone will see the option immediately, even after updating the app.

The company said users will receive an in-app notification when the feature becomes available in their country.

Also Read: How does WhatsApp's new username feature work? Here's how you can chat without phone number

Why WhatsApp is introducing usernames The feature is designed to improve privacy by allowing users to connect without sharing their phone numbers.

Once usernames are enabled, people messaging you for the first time will see your username instead of your phone number. To contact someone, users will need to know their exact username, as WhatsApp will not have a searchable username directory or public suggestions.

The company is also introducing an optional username key that users can share to further control who can message them.