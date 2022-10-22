Japanese YouTuber grooves to Naatu Naatu after RRR releases in Japan. Watch

The craze of Indian films and songs has only increased in the last few years around the world. Many netizens wait for worldwide releases, post reviews, and even remake scenes from particular movies. Many films have topped the charts, and RRR by S. S. Rajamouli is one of them. Following its premiere on October 21 in Japan, the movie has become incredibly popular there. A video of Mayo, a well-known Japanese YouTuber, demonstrating her dancing prowess by imitating the song's signature moves has appeared online.

The video was shared on the YouTuber's Twitter handle. In the post, she wrote, "After the interview with @AlwaysRamCharan @tarak9999 @ssrajamouli, for RRR release in Japan, we got so excited and made another video on the way back home. Thank you @kaketaku85 for always having my back!" In the short video, two people can be seen dressed in classic suits and grooving to the beats of the song Naatu Naatu.

Take a look at the Japanese YouTuber dancing to Naatu Naatu here:

Since this video was shared, it has been viewed 45,000 times and has up to 4000 likes. One person on the post said, "Wow, this is so so cute! Kawaii desu! I envy you so much Mayo-san! That you could meet my beloved SS Rajamouli garu, Ram Charan garu & NTR Jr garu. I'm literally crazy about #RRRMovie.But I'm so happy for you at the same time. Lots of love from Poland to you." Another person said, "#RRR in the land of the Rising Sun - this is super cute." Someone else said, "This is sheer conviction! @ssrajamouli Sir and @mmkeeravaani. Sir believed in the intrinsic power of our country, and now the entire world is dancing to our tunes."