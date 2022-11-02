Afternoon brief: Lawyers' associations decline to represent Morbi tragedy accused, says report, and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Lawyers' associations decide not to represent accused in Morbi bridge collapse case: Report

Two bar associations in Gujarat have decided that they won't represent the accused arrested in connection with the Morbi bridge collapse tragedy. Read more.

'Wilful fraud, not will of God': Priyanka Chaturvedi's jibe over Morbi bridge collapse

Shiv Sena leader Priyanka Chaturvedi reacted to the government's submission to the court over the Morbi bridge collapse that took the lives of 135 people and questioned whether it was the will of God or wilful fraud. Read more.

Elon Musk responds to backlash over $8 fee for Twitter blue tick: ‘Continue complaining, but...’

Twitter's new owner Elon Musk on Wednesday responded to uproar over the $8 monthly fee his company has announced for verified accounts on the microblogging site. Read more.

‘KL Rahul doesn’t believe in himself. He doesn't know...': Sunil Gavaskar's hard-hitting assessment

One of the striking features of India's only practice session ahead of the must-win T20 World Cup match against Bangladesh in Adelaide was the long chat between Virat Kohli and KL Rahul where the former India captain did the majority of the talking. Read more.

Nutritionist on easy ways to consume pomegranate, benefits; delicious recipes

Pomegranate or anaar is much-revered for its powerful curative and preventive properties since time immemorial. Read more.

Pathaan teaser: Shah Rukh Khan makes men explode with his kicks, Deepika Padukone looks surreal. Watch

The first teaser for Pathaan was shared by Shah Rukh Khan and Yash Raj Films on Wednesday and the actor pulls in a few deadly punches in the movie. Read more.

Can you guess the number in this tricky brain teaser shared by Vivek Bindra?

The internet is a treasure trove of fun and intriguing brain teasers that have the ability to keep us engaged for quite some time besides entertaining us. Read more.

This Royal Enfield Classic 350 bobber is a hand-built attention grabber

Royal Enfield's motorcycles are known to be very customisation friendly. Read more.

Shah Rukh Khan's adorable family photos

Take a look at some of Shah Rukh Khan's adorable family photos. Read more.

