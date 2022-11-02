Can you guess the number in this tricky brain teaser shared by Vivek Bindra?

The internet is a treasure trove of fun and intriguing brain teasers that have the ability to keep us engaged for quite some time besides entertaining us. And this brain teaser shared online by motivational speaker Vivek Bindra is no different and is guaranteed to entertain and educate you. So, are you ready to dive into a fun challenge?

Vivek Bindra shared the tricky brain teaser on Twitter. It has a missing number that needs to be placed in the place of the question mark (?), and one needs to figure that number out using reasoning. "Do tell through comments," wrote Vivek Bindra as the caption of the brain teaser.

Take a look at the tricky brain teaser shared by Vivek Bindra on Twitter below:

The brain teaser was shared a day ago on Twitter, and it has since received more than 2,350 likes. The puzzle has also raked up several comments.

5×2=10

10×2=20

Answer is 20 — Ravikumar (@Ravikum29821655) November 1, 2022

3×2+6=12

4×2+8=16

5×2+10=20

Ans. Hoga — Raju maurya (@mxknowledge123) November 1, 2022

Were you able to find the missing number in this tricky brain teaser all on your own? How much time did you take to solve it? Earlier, a fun brain teaser gained much traction online. In it, a few numbers were written in such a way that they overlapped each other, and users were challenged to figure out all the numbers that they could see.

