Afternoon brief: Leaders across party lines hail Bharat Ratna to LK Advani; Congress on Mamata's ‘40 seats’ barb, more

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh expressed elation at the announcement that veteran Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Lal Krishna Advani will be conferred with India's highest civilian honour, Bharat Ratna. Singh praised Advani's dedication, describing him as an inspiration and a symbol of commitment in Indian politics. He highlighted Advani's significant contributions to the country's development, emphasizing his pivotal role in ensuring India's unity and integrity. Union Minister Nitin Gadkari and Union Minister Kiren Rijiju also conveyed their joy, acknowledging Advani's substantial role in nation-building and extending best wishes for his health. Former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu congratulated Advani, recognizing his exemplary hard work and devotion to the nation. Overall, the political fraternity expressed gratitude and admiration for Advani's impactful legacy. Dig deeper LK Advani. (HT Photo)

The Congress responded to West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's assertion that she doubts the party would win even 40 seats in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. Congress General Secretary Jairam Ramesh, assuming Banerjee is still part of the opposition INDIA bloc, emphasized the common goal of fighting the BJP. He advocated for unity, stating that it's essential for a nationwide approach rather than a local focus. Banerjee, addressing a public meeting in Murshidabad, criticized Congress for rejecting her proposed seat-sharing arrangement in West Bengal. She challenged Congress to defeat the BJP in key states like Uttar Pradesh, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi's constituency, Varanasi. The seat-sharing dispute continues between Trinamool Congress and Congress within the INDIA bloc. Mamata Banerjee has announced her decision to contest alone, refusing to share seats with Congress and Communist Party of India (Marxist). Dig deeper

In the second Test against England at Visakhapatnam, Yashasvi Jaiswal impressed with a maiden double-century, becoming the first Indian since Mayank Agarwal in November 2019 to achieve this feat in Test cricket. The 22-year-old opener showcased composure despite wickets falling around him, reaching 200 off 277 balls. Jaiswal is the third-youngest Indian after Sunil Gavaskar and Vinod Kambli to score a Test double century, and the first left-hander since Gautam Gambhir in 2008. His innings featured elegant drives and lofted shots, emphasizing his ability to dominate the bowling attack. Jaiswal's remarkable performance anchored India to a commanding position at 336 for six. Dig deeper

Entertainment Focus

Model, actor, and reality TV star Poonam Pandey clarified her status after her manager falsely announced her death from cervical cancer on Instagram. Apologizing to fans for the confusion, Poonam emphasized that she is alive and well. In a video, she addressed the seriousness of cervical cancer, stressing its preventable nature through the HPV vaccine and early detection tests. Poonam encouraged awareness, sharing information on tackling the disease. Despite the unconventional approach of faking her demise, she expressed pride in sparking a conversation about cervical cancer. Poonam intends to address questions live, highlighting the importance of discussing this critical health issue. Dig deeper

