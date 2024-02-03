Delhi cops visit Kejriwal's house again to serve notice over MLAs poaching claim

A Delhi police crime branch team on Saturday morning visited the official residence of chief minister Arvind Kejriwal for the second straight day. The police team reportedly visited the house to serve him a notice in connection with his claim that the BJP tried to poach AAP MLAs. Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal. (ANI Photo)

The crime branch team is led by an assistant commissioner of police (ACP)-level officer.

Earlier on Friday, the crime branch team visited Kejriwal and AAP minister Atishi's residence to serve notices. They were, however, not present. The police had said they would visit the leaders' houses again.

This comes as last week, Kejriwal, in a post on X (formerly known as Twitter), claimed the BJP offered ₹25 crore each to seven of his party MLAs to quit AAP.

“Recently, they (BJP) contacted our 7 MLAs in Delhi and said – We will arrest Kejriwal after a few days. After that we will break the MLAs. Talks have been held with 21 MLAs. Talking to others also. After that, we will topple the Aam Aadmi Party government in Delhi. You can also come. Will give ₹25 crore and contest the elections on BJP ticket,” Kejriwal wrote in the X post.

However, Kejriwal said that the MLAs have refused to do so.

“This means that I am not being arrested to investigate any liquor scam but they are conspiring to topple the Aam Aadmi Party government in Delhi. In the last nine years, they hatched many conspiracies to topple our government. But they were not successful. God and the people always supported us. All our MLAs are also strong together. This time as well these people will fail in their nefarious intentions,” he added.

The BJP immediately called those allegations “baseless”.

“This shows how politically desperate Kejriwal has become. This unfounded allegation by him is an attempt to keep himself politically alive. The allegation that the BJP wants to break away MLAs of the ruling AAP, having 62 out of 70 MLAs in Delhi, shows his mental bankruptcy,” Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva said.

This comes at a time when Kejriwal is under scrutiny by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in connection with the alleged liquor scam. The AAP leader has skipped five summons by the probe agency so far.