Afternoon brief: List of Indian-origin MPs who won UK polls; Hathras survivors speak out during Rahul Gandhi visit, more

Keir Starmer's Labour Party has registered a landslide victory in the UK general election with incumbent Prime Minister Rishi Sunak's Conservative Party being dethroned. In the 650-member House of Commons, four British Indians have also registered their victory. The incumbent Prime Minister, Rishi Sunak has retained his seat from northern England, but his Conservative Party conceded defeat in general elections after theLabour Party cruised to victory winning 378 seats. "To the hundreds of Conservative candidates, thousands of volunteers and millions of voters: Thank you for your hard work, thank you for your support, and thank you for your vote," wrote Sunak on X (formerly Twitter) after facing the defeat.

Ahead of Congress MP Rahul Gandhi's visit to Hathras, the families of the victims of the stampede shared with the media horrific tales of anguish their loved ones had to go through at the religious event dedicated to preacher Bhole Baba. Some of them even blamed the self-styled godman for the tragedy. A man told the media that his wife had attended the event along with her two daughters. He said his younger daughter died on the lap of his elder daughter.

After AAP poor show in LS polls, MC elections in Punjab to be delayed further

Manipur: Over 20,000 people displaced, 3500 houses damaged due to heavy rainfall

Family kills, cremates woman in Rajasthan for marrying against their wishes

Indian-origin politicians who made it to the House of Commons in the UK

A 14-year-old succumbed to amoebic meningoencephalitis infection on Wednesday night in Kerala. This is the third fatality from the brain-eating amoeba in the last two months in Kerala, health officials say. The teenager, from Kerala’s Kozhikode, had been hospitalised on June 24 after exhibiting symptoms like severe headache, nausea and vomiting. He is suspected to have caught the infection while bathing in a stream near his house.

Bhavish Aggarwal- Ola founder and CEO- said that Tesla choosing to not invest in Indian market is a huge loss for the Elon Musk-owned automotive company and not for India. Indian EV and lithium industries are growing rapidly and it would be too late for Tesla to enter the market, he said. Posting on X (formerly Twitter), "If true, this is Tesla's loss, not India's. While the Indian EV and Lithium ecosystem is early, we're gaining momentum quickly. It'll be too late for Tesla when they look at India seriously again in a few years."

Scotland's pro-separatist Scottish National Party was virtually wiped out at the UK general election on Friday, suffering a devastating blow to its withering independence movement. Keir Starmer's Labour party overturned more than a decade of SNP domination by winning a majority of Scottish seats as it rode to power in Westminster. The SNP lost dozens of lawmakers as it headed for its worst result in a British general election since 2010, with senior MP Stephen Flynn, who held his seat, lamenting a "black night" for his party.

Fans were in for a surprise announcement on Friday morning as Alia Bhatt officially announced the title of her highly-anticipated collaboration with Yash Raj Films, for Aditya Chopra's spy universe. Alia and Sharvari took to Instagram to share a small teaser to unveil the title of the film- Alpha, which also featured a voiceover by Alia outlining what it means. In the teaser promo, a voiceover by Alia tells, "Greek alphabet ka sabse pehla akshar, aur hamari program ka motto. Sabse pehle, sabse tez. Sabse veer. Dhyan se dekho toh har sahar mein ek jungle hein. Aur jungle mein humesha raaj karega… Alpha (The first letter in the Greek alphabet, and the motto of our program. The first, and the fastest. The bravest. Pay attention and every city is like a jungle. The one who will rule that jungle is… Alpha)." The teaser showed the design of Alpha and ended with the announcement: 'Filming now.'

You did all the exam essentials—made notes, studied well in advance, slept well, and even revised three times before the exam. But still, you score lower than your expectations. Well, you might be surprised at the culprit at play here, something beyond your study habits. A new study from the University of South Australia and Deakin University uncovers a bizarre connection between academic performance and architecture. The study reveals how the design of a space can affect task performance. Students perform relatively poorly in their exams when they take them in large rooms with high ceilings.

Despite being hailed as one of the greatest catches in history by Ian Smith, Suryakumar Yadav's T20 World Cup-winning catch failed to escape controversy after a slew of videos emerged on social media, sparking questions over its legality. And days after South Africa legend Shaun Pollock denied the controversy, a fresh video of the boundary catch ended the debate, once and for all. Despite being in the chase with 25 required off the final 25 balls, with South Africa given a 90 per cent chance on the win predictor, back-to-back economical overs from Jasprit Bumrah and the wicket of Heinrich Klaasen by Hardik Pandya helped India bounce back.

