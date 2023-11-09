Afternoon brief: Modi's dig at Kamal Nath, Digvijaya; Abhishek Banerjee quizzed by ED and all the latest news

During an election rally in Satna district, Prime Minister Narendra Modi cautioned the people of Madhya Pradesh, stating that if the Congress comes to power, the state will lack central government assistance. Modi referred to senior Congress leader Kamal Nath's controversial 'tear clothes' comment, highlighting internal conflicts among leaders who have governed the state for decades. Accusing them of keeping Madhya Pradesh in deficiency, Modi questioned their ability to guarantee a better future. He asserted that the Congress leaders' sole agenda is to secure power for their sons, creating chaos in the state. The Prime Minister's remarks come amidst a video circulating on social media where Kamal Nath allegedly urged people to 'tear up the clothes' of fellow party leader Digvijay Singh. Both leaders have stakes in the upcoming assembly elections. Dig deeper

PM Modi at an election rally.(PTI/File photo )

Trinamool Congress MP Abhishek Banerjee appeared before the Enforcement Directorate in Kolkata for questioning related to the alleged school jobs scam in West Bengal. As the national general secretary of the party and nephew of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, Banerjee asserted his willingness to cooperate with the probe. Emerging from the ED office, he addressed reporters, expressing openness to future summons and challenging the BJP, stating, "If you have any evidence against me, then present it before the court." Banerjee dismissed the allegations, emphasizing that the ED found nothing incriminating. He also commented on the "cash-for-query" case involving Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra, defending her competence and questioning actions taken without conclusive proof, referring to the Ethics Committee's recommendation for her expulsion from Parliament. Dig deeper

Latest News

Two bodies, including that of a woman, with bullet wounds recovered in Manipur Dig deeper

Several districts in Tamil Nadu declare school holiday on Thursday due to heavy rainfall Dig deeper

India News

Supreme Court expedites disposal of criminal cases against politicians, prioritising capital punishment and life sentences Dig deeper

CM Yogi Adityanath and cabinet colleagues offer prayers at Hanuman Garhi temple before cabinet meeting Dig deeper

Global Matters

Hamas leaders Haniyeh, Abu Marzuk, and Mashal amass $11 billion fortune, enjoy lavish lifestyle in Qatar Dig deeper

Nikki Haley blasts Vivek Ramaswamy in heated debate over TikTok use in Republican presidential primary Dig deeper

Entertainment Focus

Zoya Akhtar's much-anticipated Netflix film, "The Archies," unveiled its trailer, introducing lead actors Agastya Nanda, Suhana Khan, and Khushi Kapoor. Set in 1960s India in the quaint hill station of Riverdale, the coming-of-age film explores the romantic escapades and friendships of its ensemble cast, mirroring the beloved Archie Comics. Tiger Baby Productions produces and Zoya Akhtar directs this teen-musical, offering a nostalgic glimpse into an era threatened by developers eyeing a cherished park. Scheduled for release on December 7, the film stars Agastya Nanda as Archie Andrews, Khushi Kapoor as Betty Cooper, and Suhana Khan as Veronica Lodge, promising an intriguing journey through love, friendship, and the future. Dig deeper

Sports Going

Bengaluru faces a yellow alert till November 10, raising concerns about the World Cup 2023 match between New Zealand and Sri Lanka at Chinnaswamy Stadium. Heavy rainfall led to flooding and waterlogging, posing a threat to the game. Although the stadium has efficient drainage, persistent showers may hinder play. A potential washout could impact World Cup standings, favoring Pakistan's chance to reach the semi-finals. New Zealand desperately needs a win, while Babar Azam's batting form is crucial for Pakistan. Despite Haris Rauf's injury scare, the team remains focused ahead of their match against England. The weather's uncertainty adds tension to the tournament. Dig deeper

That’s all we have at this hour in our Afternoon briefing. Catch you in the evening.

