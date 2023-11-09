Top 3 Hamas leaders worth $11 billion. Its goal is ‘not to bring water, electricity to Gaza, but…’

While Palestinians in the Gaza Strip scramble for essential needs such as medicine, food and shelter amid the carnage following the October 7 surpise attack on Israel, the top leadership of Hamas is reportedly living a life in opulence in a sanctuary far from Gaza, a coastal Palestinian enclave for which they claim to have been fighting the war. Majority of over 2 million population of Gaza live in dire poverty. Top Hamas leaders Ismail Haniyeh (L). Moussa Abu Marzuk (R)(AFP)

Three top leaders of Hamas alone have a staggering fortune of $11 billion, according to a report by The New York Times. Ismail Haniyeh, Moussa Abu Marzuk and Khaleed Mashal have been maintaining their luxury lifestyle in Qatar, a relatively small yet powerful emirate in the Middle-East, which provided a save haven for them. Notably, the country also has a significant presence of American military.

The wealth in the top Hamas leadership is reported to come from various sources including Qatar, which has been allegedly supporting them with annual financial aid, which is purported to benefit the top brass to maintain control in Gaza.

The report said all three leaders were seen frequenting diplomatic clubs and travelling private jets. The Israel embassy in the US also shared a post on X (formerly Twitter) giving a breakup of how much each of the top three leaders worth.

Haniyeh and Mashal is worth $4 billion, Marzuk is worth $3 billion. It further said that Hamas' annual turnover is $1 billion.

Meanwhile in a series of interviews, the Hamas' top leadership expressed little desire to govern Gaza, instead, they wanted the war with Israel to remain permanent.

"I hope that the state of war with Israel will become permanent on all the borders and that the Arab world will stand with us," Hamas' media advisor Taher El-Nounou told NYT, adding that its goal is "not to run Gaza and to bring it water and electricity and such."

