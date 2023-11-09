‘Congress aayi, tabahi laayi’: PM Modi's ‘kapda faad’ neta jab at Kamal Nath, Digvijaya

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday asked the people of Madhya Pradesh to remember a lesson – ‘Congress aayi, tabahi laayi ’– while he was addressing an election rally in Satna district, and in a word of caution, he told them the state will be devoid of all assistance from the central governement if the grand old party comes to power. Referring to senior Congress leader Kamal Nath's ‘tear clothes’ comment in a video clip, PM Modi said leaders who have been running the state for decades are now at each other's throat. Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks during a public meeting ahead of Madhya Pradesh elections, in Satna(PTI)

“These leaders who kept Madhya Pradesh in deficiency are responsible for keeping the state deprived (of development). They can't give you a guaranttee of a better future,” he said.

The Prime Minister further added that both the Congress leaders have only one agenda: “Whose son would capture the Madhya Pradesh Congress”. He said, “They are busy upsetting Madhya Pradesh in order to set their sons."

A video clip was widely shared on social media where Madhya Pradesh Congress Committee (MPCC) chief Kamal Nath was heard telling a group of people to ‘tear up the clothes’ of senior party leader Digvijaya Singh. He could also be heard blaming Singh over ticket distribution to candidates in Shivpuri seat, which Kamal Nath expected would be given to Virendra Raghuvanshi, a sitting MLA from Shivpuri's Koalas constituency who recently joined the Congress from BJP.

“I myself did not understand why K.P. Singh has to be fielded from Shivpuri. I got Virendra to join the party and now I am embarrassed in front of him. I have called Digvijaya Singh and K.P. Singh to Delhi," he was heard saying in the clip.

Notably, both of the former chief ministers have their stakes in the upcoming assembly elections. Kamal Nath is a candidate from Chhindwara seat and many of Digvijaya Singh's family are also in the fray.