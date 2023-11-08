close_game
close_game
News / India News / ‘Do whatever you want': PM Modi hits back at Congress on poll code violation claim

‘Do whatever you want': PM Modi hits back at Congress on poll code violation claim

BySnehashish Roy
Nov 08, 2023 12:52 PM IST

PM Modi charged at the Congress over a number of issues while addressing a rally in poll-bound Madhya Pradesh.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday trained guns on the Congress on the issue of corruption and reiterated his ‘85% commission’ charge while he was addressing a rally in poll-bound Madhya Pradesh. Taking swipe at Mallikarjun Kharge, PM Modi said the grand old party has not left the ‘habit of controlling (its leaders) with remote’. “First it controlled (former PM) Manmohan Singh, now it's the party president,” he said. The Prime Minister also made a promise to take the country's economy to third position if he is voted to power for a third term.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi(PTI)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi(PTI)

Also read: Naxalites get emboldened whenever Congress comes to power: PM Modi in Chhattisgarh

"This is the time to remain beware of the Congress party. It is that party that snatches money belonging to the poor, indulges in scams, and divides the society for chair; for Congress, the development of a state and the nation is not important...Congress president is controlled by a remote. He can't do much. When the remote works, he abuses Sanatan (Dharma). Yesterday, when the remote was not working he spoke about Pandavas and said there are five Pandavas in BJP. We are proud that we are walking on the path laid by the Pandavas," he said while addressing the rally in Damoh district.

We're now on WhatsApp. Click to join.

He further targetted the Congress for wanting to approach the Election Commission of India (ECI) for alleged violation of model code of conduct after PM Modi announced the extension of the free ration scheme for the next five years. The Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana (PMGKAY), which was launched in 2020 for the 80 crore National Food Security Act (NFSA) beneficiaries and was about to end in December, 2023, has been extended till December 2028. The Prime Minister made the announcement at a rally in Chhattisgarh.

“They (Congress) are talking about approaching the EC and complain against Modi. ‘How could he talk about giving free ration to the poor?’ ‘What does Modi think of himself?’ Do whatever you want, I will accept whatever punishment comes in my way but I will not leave the work for the poors,” he said.

Also read: 'PM Narendra Modi abandoned Manipur': Jairam Ramesh raises N Biren Singh query on violence

Earlier, Congress MP Jairam Ramesh alleged PM Modi of violation the model code of conduct after he made the announcement to extend the PMGKAY before it was approved by the Union Cabinet. “A desperate Prime Minister announced a five-year extension of the PM Garib Kalyan Yojana in the midst of the Chhattisgarh election campaign. This is a blatant violation of the Model Code of Conduct. Will the EC take note and act?” he wrote on X (Twitter).

"Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!
Get Latest India News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, November 08, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out