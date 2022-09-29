Afternoon brief: NCW seeks reply from IAS officer over her 'free condom' rebuke, and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Sena, Congress MPs react to officer's ‘free condom’ rebuke: After all they pass…

Shiv Sena MP Priyanka Chaturvedi blasted a bureaucrat for ridiculing a school girl for her query regarding the provision of sanitary napkins at a subsidized rate. Read more

E-nuggets gaming app case: 5 more arrested; mastermind outside India, say police

In a major development, five more persons were arrested and police busted an office near Kolkata while probing into the e-nuggets online gaming app that allegedly duped a large number of people of several crores of rupees. Read more

For US visas, Indians have to wait over 800 days. But China citizens get it in…

As wait time for visa appointments in India reaches over two years, a controversy raged over social media comparing the timeframe to appointments for visa in China. Read more

Zerodha co-founder Nikhil Kamath says Rupee at 82 ‘isn’t such a bad thing'

Online brokerage and trading app Zerodha's co-founder Nikhil Kamath has said rupee at 82 isn't a bad thing. He also tweeted an infographic to compare rupee against other currencies like US dollar, Yen, Pound Sterling and Euro. Read more

Drishyam 2 teaser: Ajay Devgn's Vijay Salgaonkar returns in chilling thriller, confesses to his crime. Watch

The recall teaser of Ajay Devgn’s upcoming crime thriller Drishyam 2 was unveiled on Thursday afternoon. The film is the sequel to the actor’s 2015 hit and a remake of Mohanlal’s Malayalam release from last year. Read more

Watch: Virat Kohli shares heartfelt message for Swiss legend Roger Federer - 'For me, you will be greatest of all time'

Former India captain and batting great Virat Kohli on Thursday shared a heartfelt video for Swiss tennis legend Roger Federer, as the latter bid farewell to the sport last week. Read more

Mood swings: 4 nutritional deficiencies that can affect your mood

You should probably listen to your mother when she tells you to eat homemade food instead of ordering from eatery - not just for a healthy body but also for balancing your mood and improving your mental health. Read more

PM Modi shares pics from drone show over Sabarmati riverfront ahead of 36th National Games

The 36th National Games will begin today in Gujarat for the first time and will continue until October 12. Read more

