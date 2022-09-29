PM Modi shares pics from drone show over Sabarmati riverfront ahead of 36th National Games

The 36th National Games will begin today in Gujarat for the first time and will continue until October 12. The current edition of the Games will be inaugurated by PM Modi today at the Narendra Modi stadium in Ahmedabad. Ahead of the Opening Ceremony, Ahmedabad witnessed a majestic drone show at the Sabarmati riverfront. Photos of the event were posted online by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Taking to his official Twitter handle, PM Modi posted several photos from the event. "Spectacular drone show in Ahmedabad as the city prepares for the National Games opening ceremony!" the prime minister wrote while sharing the pictures. The drone pictures show India's achievement in the Olympics, the map of Gujarat, the logo of the National Games 2022 and the Statue of Unity.

Take a look at the pictures from the drone show shared by PM Modi:

Spectacular drone show in Ahmedabad as the city prepares for the National Games opening ceremony! pic.twitter.com/OumqeCZhve — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 28, 2022

BJP spokesperson Amit Malviya also took to Twitter to share a video of the drone show. "An awesome drone show at Sabarmati riverfront on the eve of the 36th National Games. It welcomed Prime Minister Narendra Modi, drew the national flag, portrait of Sardar Patel and logo of the games, among other things," reads the caption posted alongside the video.

Watch the video shared by Amit Malviya below:

An awesome drone show at Sabarmati riverfront on the eve of 36th National Games. It welcomed Prime Minister Narendra Modi, drew the national flag, portrait of Sardar Patel and logo of the games, among other things… pic.twitter.com/XPZKtJkndU — Amit Malviya (@amitmalviya) September 29, 2022

Both tweets received several comments from netizens. "Just awesome," posted an individual. "Just beautiful. No words can describe or appreciate this moment. Amazing," posted another. "Wow, absolutely stunning!" commented a third. "That's wonderful," expressed a fourth.

Around 15,000 sportspersons, coaches, and officials across the length and breadth of the country will participate in the 36th National Games in 36 disciplines. The Games will be organised in six cities - Ahmedabad, Gandhinagar, Surat, Vadodara, Rajkot and Bhavnagar.