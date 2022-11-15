Afternoon brief: CJI Chandrachud on need for modern and equal judiciary, and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Need a modern and equal judiciary, says CJI Chandrachud

Chief Justice of India (CJI) Dhananjaya Y Chandrachud on Monday said his mission is to have a modern and an equal judiciary where district judiciary is treated not as subordinates but as equals…read more.

Terror plot foiled in Jammu after security forces destroy two IEDs

Two timer fitted improvised explosive devices (IEDs), suspected to have been dropped by a Pakistani drone, were found near a police post in the border area of Phallain Mandal in Jammu district…read more.

‘Not monetary help’: US clarifies F-16 fighter jet aid to Pakistan | Watch

The United States' '$450 million sustainment and related equipment programme' to support Pakistan's F-16 fighter jets is part of a contract between the two nations and does not represent…read more.

Williamson reacts to prospect of Hardik being next India T20I skipper: 'He's one of the most sought-after match-winners'

Team India look to make a fresh start after failing to make the T20 World Cup final, let alone have their hands on the trophy. With the next T20 World Cup in 2024 and given Rohit Sharma's age…read more.

Prakash Raj says lots of people don’t work with him now due to his politics: 'They are worried people may not approve'

Prakash Raj has been outspoken about his political views. The actor has been a vocal critic of the current government at the centre and even contested elections in 2019 from Bengaluru…read more.

Is your Android screen lock safe? Cyber expert makes stunning claim

Is your Android phone's screen lock really safe? A cybersecurity researcher's claim on vulnerability affecting Google Pixel phones might cause concern among Android phone users…read more.

Neena Gupta is graceful in a silk saree and sleeveless blouse, fan says 'You are ageing backwards': See pics inside

Actor Neena Gupta is currently basking in the success of her multi-starrer film, Uunchai. Despite the busy promotional schedule, the star has served the best fashion moments for her fans during…read more.

Anand Mahindra replies to Erik Solheim's tweet on treatment for lack of sleep

Erik Solheim, a diplomat from Norway, frequently posts videos of all kinds on his personal Twitter account. From various nature-inspired videos to wildlife and more, Solheim's Twitter profile will…read more.

