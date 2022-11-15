Anand Mahindra replies to Erik Solheim's tweet on treatment for lack of sleep

Erik Solheim, a diplomat from Norway, frequently posts videos of all kinds on his personal Twitter account. From various nature-inspired videos to wildlife and more, Solheim's Twitter profile will keep you engaged in one way or another. A few days ago, the diplomat shared a funny image where a 'patient' named Anand was diagnosed with a lack of sleep, and the recommended treatment was "throw away your computer and phone." After being shared, this Tweet caught the attention of industrialist Anand Mahindra. The industrialist reshared this tweet and wrote. "Looks like you were tweeting this to me, @ErikSolheim ?? By the way, my wife prescribed this for me aeons ago. And she doesn't even possess a medical degree."

Looks like you were tweeting this to me, @ErikSolheim ??

By the way, my wife prescribed this for me aeons ago. And she doesn’t even possess a medical degree…😃 https://t.co/UOu5lp54sE — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) November 15, 2022

This tweet was reshared just a few minutes ago. Since being shared, it has been liked more than 800 times and has several comments as well. One person in the Twitter comments wrote, "Sir, my wife also tells the same every day." A second person added, "Sir, what an incredible signature from the doctor who analysed and suggested (prescribed) to Anand or rather Anand's. I've never seen a "signature" from any doctors to any Anand's or anyone in such a way of signatures. They can be a writer or a calligrapher/ calligraphist." A third person said, "Maybe your better half is right, as she knows you well, Anandji."