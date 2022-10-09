Afternoon Brief: Owaisi has become ‘bayan purush’, says BJP leader over his condom comment, and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

On Owaisi's condom comment, BJP says he has become 'bayan puruuh'

BJP on Sunday countered Owaisi's population jibe and said that the AIMIM chief has become the ‘bayan purush’ who wants to create controversy through his statements. Read more

When Salman Khan ran into ‘boy cut Kangana Ranaut’, couldn't stop wheezing with laughter. Watch

Bollywood fans on social media are sharing an old clip of Salman Khan wheezing with laughter. The video shows him at an awards show hosted by Krushna Abhishek and Bharti Singh. Read more

Five empty bottles are hidden in this fun brain teaser. Can you find them all?

Brain teasers have been around us forever, and they are fun and often rewarding to solve. And if you are looking for a fun brain teaser on a Sunday morning to start your day off right, look no further, as we have a picture that may help you. Read more

Maruti Suzuki silently removes S-Cross from Nexa webiste. What's cooking?

Maruti Suzuki seems to have silently discontinued the S-Cross crossover. The automaker silently delisted the S-Cross from its official Nexa website. Read more

How to fix self-esteem issues in your relationship: Expert offers tips

Self-esteem can be referred to as the opinion you have of yourself. Low self-esteem can affect both your romantic relationships and how you see yourself. Read more

'Chahal TV Hindi mein hai': Hooda, Arshdeep burst into laughter as Chahal engages in fun banter with Harshal - Watch

With Rohit Sharma-led Team India arriving in Australia for the 2022 edition of the T20 World Cup, the official social media handle of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has dropped another episode of the popular show - 'Chahal TV'. Read more

