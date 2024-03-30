Afternoon brief: PM, Bill Gates discuss India’s role in tech, Union minister reacts to Dharwad nomination row; more news

In a one-on-one interaction with Microsoft co-founder and philanthropist Bill Gates on February 29, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that health, agriculture and education are the focus areas for digital governance, and that he has been working to ensure that digital divide does not plague India. Digital governance, artificial intelligence, and deepfakes dominated the first half of the 45-minute video of the interaction which was released on Modi’s personal YouTube channel a month later on Friday. The video was not released on any government handles including those of the Prime Minister’s Office, or the Press Information Bureau. The interaction took place at the prime minister’s official residence at 7 Race Course Road in New Delhi on February 29 but neither the video’s description nor its contents specify the date or place of the interaction. Dig Deeper Prime Minister Narendra Modi meets Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates to discuss various crucial topics, in New Delhi on Friday.

Union minister Pralhad Joshi, whose candidature from the Dharwad Lok Sabha constituency has been opposed by a section of Lingayat seers in his home state Karnataka, on Saturday refused to react to their statements, and said he will ‘win with their blessings.’ The minister has won the seat in three consecutive Lok Sabha elections – 2009, 2014, 2019 – and has been renominated from here by his Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for the upcoming general elections. He is among only nine Lok Sabha members from the state to be renominated by the Centre's ruling party. Karnataka, which has 28 parliamentary segments, will vote on April 26 and May 7, in the second and third phase of the seven-phase nationwide polling. In 2019, as many as 25 BJP candidates, including Joshi, won in Karnataka. Dig Deeper

Some of Bollywood's most famous celebrities, including Amitabh Bachchan, Dharmendra, Hema Malini, Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgn, Kajol, Govinda, and Sanjay Leela Bhansali, among others, stay in the Juhu area of Mumbai. Shatrughan Sinha, Anupam Kher, Ekta Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor also have their homes in Juhu. Amitabh Bachchan resides in Jalsa in Juhu. The beautiful home is a house to not only Amitabh. His wife, Jaya Bachchan, son Abhishek Bachchan, daughter-in-law Aishwarya Rai and granddaughter Aaradhya Bachchan also reside there. Spread across 10,125 sq ft of area, the two-storey bungalow has a current market value of around ₹120 crore, as per 99acres.com. Hema Malini stays in Advitiya, situated in Juhu. The whole gated building is three-storeyed. Akshay Kumar stays in Prime Beach in Juhu along with his wife, Twinkle Khanna, and their children, Aarav and Nitara. Dig Deeper

Takhellambam Diya was worried when he first arrived at the football ground six months ago. Diya had just received a chance to play as central midfielder, a role he relished as it allowed him to boss around the pitch as a playmaker. Outside the ground, however, it was a different story for Diya, a transgender man. "It has been six months since I joined Ya_All Sports Club," says Diya, a resident of the Wangoi Thounaojam Leikai neighbourhood in Manipur's Imphal West district. "I was initially concerned about the gender bias against transgender people in sports, but not anymore," he beams. Among the first to arrive for training at the ground of the Langthabal Sporting Club in Imphal West, Diya has worked hard as a member of the Ya_All Sports Club, India's first football club of transgender players, to battle discrimination and raise awareness about gender justice and equality. Dig Deeper