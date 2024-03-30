 Afternoon brief: PM, Bill Gates discuss India’s role in tech, Union minister reacts to Dharwad nomination row; more news | Latest News India - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game

Afternoon brief: PM, Bill Gates discuss India’s role in tech, Union minister reacts to Dharwad nomination row; more news

ByHT News Desk
Mar 30, 2024 01:07 PM IST

A shortlist of the biggest headlines, recommended stories, and a special collection of news items that you should check out.

In a one-on-one interaction with Microsoft co-founder and philanthropist Bill Gates on February 29, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that health, agriculture and education are the focus areas for digital governance, and that he has been working to ensure that digital divide does not plague India. Digital governance, artificial intelligence, and deepfakes dominated the first half of the 45-minute video of the interaction which was released on Modi’s personal YouTube channel a month later on Friday. The video was not released on any government handles including those of the Prime Minister’s Office, or the Press Information Bureau. The interaction took place at the prime minister’s official residence at 7 Race Course Road in New Delhi on February 29 but neither the video’s description nor its contents specify the date or place of the interaction. Dig Deeper

Prime Minister Narendra Modi meets Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates to discuss various crucial topics, in New Delhi on Friday.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi meets Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates to discuss various crucial topics, in New Delhi on Friday.

Union minister Pralhad Joshi, whose candidature from the Dharwad Lok Sabha constituency has been opposed by a section of Lingayat seers in his home state Karnataka, on Saturday refused to react to their statements, and said he will ‘win with their blessings.’ The minister has won the seat in three consecutive Lok Sabha elections – 2009, 2014, 2019 – and has been renominated from here by his Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for the upcoming general elections. He is among only nine Lok Sabha members from the state to be renominated by the Centre's ruling party. Karnataka, which has 28 parliamentary segments, will vote on April 26 and May 7, in the second and third phase of the seven-phase nationwide polling. In 2019, as many as 25 BJP candidates, including Joshi, won in Karnataka. Dig Deeper

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

The Latest News

Supreme Court judge lauds constitution's ‘affirmative action’: ‘I would have been...’ Dig Deeper

BJP, Sena, NCP: Maharashtra politicians hop parties in search of LS ticket. Dig Deeper

India News

ED files first chargesheet in Delhi Jal Board money-laundering case. Dig Deeper

Excise policy case: AAP leader Kailash Gahlot joins ED probe after summons. Dig Deeper

Global Matters

Bulgaria, Romania take first steps into Europe's vast visa-free zone. Dig Deeper

Royal Family's '1992 Annus Horribilis' returns as Kate and King Charles battle cancer. Dig Deeper

What keeps Meghan Markle away from Royal Easter? Will she be there this year? Dig Deeper

Entertainment Focus

Some of Bollywood's most famous celebrities, including Amitabh Bachchan, Dharmendra, Hema Malini, Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgn, Kajol, Govinda, and Sanjay Leela Bhansali, among others, stay in the Juhu area of Mumbai. Shatrughan Sinha, Anupam Kher, Ekta Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor also have their homes in Juhu. Amitabh Bachchan resides in Jalsa in Juhu. The beautiful home is a house to not only Amitabh. His wife, Jaya Bachchan, son Abhishek Bachchan, daughter-in-law Aishwarya Rai and granddaughter Aaradhya Bachchan also reside there. Spread across 10,125 sq ft of area, the two-storey bungalow has a current market value of around 120 crore, as per 99acres.com. Hema Malini stays in Advitiya, situated in Juhu. The whole gated building is three-storeyed. Akshay Kumar stays in Prime Beach in Juhu along with his wife, Twinkle Khanna, and their children, Aarav and Nitara. Dig Deeper

Sports Goings

Takhellambam Diya was worried when he first arrived at the football ground six months ago. Diya had just received a chance to play as central midfielder, a role he relished as it allowed him to boss around the pitch as a playmaker. Outside the ground, however, it was a different story for Diya, a transgender man. "It has been six months since I joined Ya_All Sports Club," says Diya, a resident of the Wangoi Thounaojam Leikai neighbourhood in Manipur's Imphal West district. "I was initially concerned about the gender bias against transgender people in sports, but not anymore," he beams. Among the first to arrive for training at the ground of the Langthabal Sporting Club in Imphal West, Diya has worked hard as a member of the Ya_All Sports Club, India's first football club of transgender players, to battle discrimination and raise awareness about gender justice and equality. Dig Deeper

Unveiling Elections 2024: The Big Picture', a fresh segment in HT's talk show 'The Interview with Kumkum Chadha', where leaders across the political spectrum discuss the upcoming general elections. Watch now!

Get Current Updates on India News, Election 2024, Mukhtar Ansari Death News Live, Bihar Board 10th Result 2024 Live along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

News / India News / Afternoon brief: PM, Bill Gates discuss India’s role in tech, Union minister reacts to Dharwad nomination row; more news
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, March 30, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On