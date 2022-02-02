Afternoon brief: PM Modi hails India's ‘success story’ in post-Budget address, and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion at 1pm. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Reaching new heights: PM Modi hails India's ‘success story’ in post-Budget address

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday addressed Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) workers over Union Budget 2022-23, which was announced by finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman a day prior. Read more

TMC organisational polls: Mamata expected to be re-elected as party chief

West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee is expected to be re-elected as the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) chairperson at the party's organisational elections in Kolkata. Read more

'I got hit for 64 runs in a T20. Then Mahi Bhai came to me': Chahal reveals how Dhoni supported him; 'Zyada sochna nahi'

During a conversation with off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin, Chahal recalled a game from 2018 when he had conceded 64 runs in a T20I against South Africa. Read more

Nusrat Jahan hints she is already married to Yash Dasgupta: 'We do not need to get married again'

Last year, actor Nusrat Jahan welcomed a baby boy with fellow actor Yash Das Gupta. Ever since, rumours and reports of their marriage have been doing rounds. Read more

Malaika Arora 'dances like no one is watching' in sheer silver fringe dress and bold red lips: Check out pics

Malaika Arora took to Instagram to share pictures of herself dressed in a sheer silver fringe dress and teamed it with bold red lips. She danced like no one was watching in the ensemble. Read more